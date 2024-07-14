Delta Air Lines evolves uniform policy over Palestinian flag pin outrage

Delta Air Lines is changing its uniform policy after outrage erupted on social media over two Delta flight attendants wearing Palestinian flag pins, international media reported on Saturday. The new rule will reportedly come into effect on Monday.

The badges, thought to indicate political support for Gaza and Palestinian statehood amid the Israel-Hamas war, were described as "Hamas badges" by users online.

ANOTHER Delta employee wearing a Palestinian pin is causing a stir, this time on a ATL to FLL flight (DL2345).Delta is a U.S. based airline with no routes to Palestine. Why isn’t she, along with the man we featured Saturday, wearing U.S. pins vs. these? https://t.co/2BeKrVUKOz pic.twitter.com/A671ywmvHj — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) July 10, 2024

“The photographed flight attendants were compliant with Delta uniform guidelines and we’ve been in touch with them to offer support,” a Delta spokeswoman said on Saturday, according to the New York Times. “Contrary to further chatter on social media platforms, neither has been terminated."

Social media gaff follows the incident

While the employees had reportedly complied with Delta's previous uniform policy, an employee on the airline's social media had previously claimed on X that it had breached the policy.

The employee also commented that they sympathized with 'terrified' passengers. A Delta plane sits at the International Terminal at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in March 2020. (credit: CURTIS COMPTON/ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION/TNS)

In a now-deleted response to an upset X user, which the Council of American-Islamic Relations shared online, the Delta account wrote in reply to a complaint over the incident, "I hear you as I'd be terrified as well, personally. Our employees reflect our culture and we do not take it lightly when our policy is not being followed."

Whether this racist post on Delta’s X account was approved or unauthorized, Delta must apologize and take steps to educate its employees about this type of dangerous anti-Palestinian racism. Bigotry against Palestinian-Americans is absolutely out of control in workplaces and at… pic.twitter.com/3wezN6W8iN — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) July 10, 2024

In a statement condemning Delta's post on Wednesday, CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said: “Whether this racist post on Delta’s X account was approved or unauthorized, Delta must apologize and take steps to educate its employees about this type of dangerous anti-Palestinian racism. Bigotry against Palestinian-Americans is absolutely out of control in workplaces and at schools – and it must stop.”

On Wednesday, Delta formally retracted the post on X, writing, "On Wednesday, we removed a reply that was not in line with our values. We strive for an environment of inclusivity & respect for all, in our communities & our planes. The employee responsible no longer supports Delta’s social channels. We apologize for this hurtful post."

On Wednesday, we removed a reply that was not in line with our values. We strive for an environment of inclusivity & respect for all, in our communities & our planes. The employee responsible no longer supports Delta’s social channels. We apologize for this hurtful post. — Delta (@Delta) July 11, 2024

While the uniform policy is now being adapted, Ed Bastian, the company’s chief executive, a steering committee from the Delta Association of Flight Attendants, a union, demanded an apology and ban on unauthorized photography of crew members, according to the New York Times.

“Under current rules, Delta management leaves flight attendants vulnerable to harassment,” Bastian wrote in a letter on Wednesday.

Bastian went on to claim that “targeting any individuals on the basis of their nationality violates anti-discrimination laws, is antithetical to Delta’s stated commitment to inclusivity and respect, and encourages a hostile work environment.”

It has not been confirmed if the staff photographed were of Palestinian descent.