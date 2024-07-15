AJC keeps focus on policy amid political chaos, upheaval after Trump's attempted assassination

The American Jewish Committee will be hosting events alongside both the Republican and Democratic national conventions this year amid increasing heightened political vitriol and divisiveness that reached an inflection point over the weekend when a man tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump by firing multiple rounds at him during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

After the Republican National Convention officially kicked off Monday afternoon in Milwaukee, the entire world held its breath waiting to see Trump make his first appearance since he was rushed off stage with blood dripping down his face.

AJC will be one of the only nonpartisan Jewish groups participating in conjunction with the convention, hosting a panel on Tuesday called "Israel and the Path to Peace," where Eliav Benjamin, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Israel, will be delivering remarks, as well as hosting a diplomatic reception on Wednesday.

"In every political cycle, we're looking not just toward what the parties are doing and what's going to be in their platform, like how they talk about Israel, antisemitism and other issues of importance to the Jewish community," Julie Fishman Rayman, American Jewish Committee's Managing Director of Policy and Political Affairs told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

"We also prioritize actually physically being in the space to drive the conversations," she added. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump with his bloodied face is assisted by security personnel as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

Rayman said this campaign cycle, AJC decided to host one panel focusing on Israel and its path to peace alongside each convention to hear from diverse viewpoints from within both parties.

Conventions are political spectacles

While much of the world's focus will be on Trump's recovery and the investigation surrounding what led to the assassination attempt, AJC will be bringing a focus on policy issues.

"Whenever there's something that pulls the public consciousness away for a moment, to try to go back to the grounding of policy is really important," Rayman said, noting that while the conventions are political spectacles, they're also where platform statements are endorsed by the party.

It's less about what's in each party's platform and more about what will come from it, Rayman said, describing the differences between the Republicans' brief document and Democrats' more detailed policy proposals.

The Republican platform doubles down on its support for Israel and support for revoking visas of foreign nationals who "support terrorism and jihadism."

"The question then becomes, what does that look like in terms of implementation? So, if Trump is reelected as president, how is he going to translate those concepts into policy?" she asked. "Who is going to be doing the implementing, and what is it really going to look like?"

Rayman is looking for policies that acknowledge antisemitism and its uniqueness, given that 87% of American Jews have said that antisemitism has risen since October 7 and is a serious problem in the United States.

She wants to know how federal agencies under a potential Trump administration will address antisemitism, as she said there's been a ton of "really amazing, interdepartmental, interagency work because of the National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism."

"Will that kind of innovative collaboration between agencies continue? Is there room for that," she asked.

Specifically, Rayman referenced Trump's desire to eliminate the Department of Education, the federal agency overseeing Title VI, or shared ancestry discrimination in schools. The Department of Education opened investigations into dozens of public k-12 school districts as well as colleges and universities that receive federal funding regarding allegations of antisemitism.

"If that enforcement agency goes away, what are we doing on campus?" Rayman said.

That's where the devil, or opportunity, is in the details, she added.

In terms of Israel policy, Rayman said at the end of the day AJC wants to see a cessation of fighting in a way that allows Gaza not to be ruled by Hamas and for the hostages to be brought back home.

Then in the "day after" focus can go back to the progress seen in both the Trump and Biden administrations of regional integration and normalization, and all of the work of the Abraham Accords continuing to grow.

American Jews typically go to the ballot box and vote on issues that look like the same kitchen table issues all Americans are voting on like education, healthcare and the economy, according to Rayman.

She thinks as Jews in this moment are realizing their place in America is starting to feel more vulnerable, the issue of antisemitism and how Jews "fit into the American fabric" can also be on that list, no matter what their other priorities are.

Rayman hopes American Jews are looking at what candidates have said, and are saying, about American pluralism, hate crimes, civility and specifically about antisemitism.

"You already have a Jewish community that is increasingly feeling vulnerable and feeling sort of this existential threat," she said. "This is really jarring for a lot of people and that's the zeitgeist of this conversation, that there is this concern and it's only exacerbated when there's political upheaval."

AJC will be holding the same events at the Democratic National Convention in August.