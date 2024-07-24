Over 50 Congressional staffers stage walkout, join pro-Palestinian protest around Capitol 

Marching behind a banner reading, "Staff say kick war criminal out of our capitol," dozens of staff from both House and Senate offices joined the thousands of protesters walking the perimeter of Capitol Hill during Prime Minister Benjamin's address to both houses of Congress.

"We want to show that staff do not always agree with the decisions of their bosses," a staffer from a Democratic senator's office told The Post. "And to humbly and peacefully demonstrate."

The staffer said there wasn't any discussion in her office about walking out, and no one said they could or couldn't protest.

A House Democratic staffer said as the ones who answer the phones everyday, they hear from the American people who are against the war.

She said at least 50-60 staffers joined the walkout on Wednesday. U.S. Capitol Police and NYPD officers clash with pro-Palestinian demonstrators, on the day Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

The group paused on Delaware Ave, with the side of the Capitol in view behind them.

"Our bosses were elected to represent. For months, people in districts across the country have demanded their representatives work to bring this war to an end," one staffer, who did not identify himself or the office he worked for, said.

US arms to Israel

He added that every day, people are wanting answers to basic questions as to why Congress is supplying Israel with American-made bombs, while at the same time are pouring money into aid for the very civilians those weapons are being used to kill.

The staffer said Netanyahu's presence disgraces the United States Capitol and dishonors the American values that it represents.

"Let us be clear," the staffer said. "War criminals will never be welcomed in the United States Capitol."