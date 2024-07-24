Netanyahu 'existential threat to Israel' Israeli officials tell US Congress

Senior Israeli security officials called Benjamin Netanyahu an "existential threat to the State of Israel" in a letter to US congressional leadership ahead of the Israeli PM's speech, it was revealed on Tuesday.
In the letter, the officials also say that the PM harms US national security interests.
Former IDF Chiefs of Staff Dan Halutz & Moshe Ya'alon, former Mossad director Tamir Pardo write Congressional leadership: "Netanyahu poses an existential threat to the State of Israel.” pic.twitter.com/I7XrZ0ts9P— Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي (@NTarnopolsky) July 23, 2024