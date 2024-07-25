Turkey-Syria ties in spotlight as Assad meets Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad in Moscow. These are important talks because they come as Syria is considering reconciliation with Turkey. Turkey is increasingly growing close to Iran and Russia. Iran and Russia both back the Syrian regime. Turkey, Iran and Russia all back Hamas.

Putin told Assad that tensions in the Middle East were escalating. These are tensions that Russia is partly responsible for because it didn’t work to prevent the Hamas October 7 attack and has not condemned Hamas. "I am very interested in your opinion on how the situation in the region as a whole is developing. Unfortunately, it is tending to escalate, we see this. This concerns Syria directly," Putin said to Assad according to the AFP. SYRIAN PRESIDENT Bashar Assad attends the Arab League summit in Jeddah last month. (credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Russia's global roles

Assad had recently said that he saw Russia’s growing role in the world has helpful to maintain a multi-polar world order. Basically, Russia, Iran and Syria’s regime as well as China want to confront the US and they may see Hamas and other moves as important to this confrontation. Turkey also backs Hamas and has become increasingly anti-western, even though it is a NATO member.

It's unclear if the current meeting between Assad and Putin could lead to a multi-lateral meeting with Turkey. However, it appears likely. Ankara will want to take advantage of domestic political chaos in the US. However, Ankara will also want to form closer ties with the any future Trump administration, if they think Donald Trump is going to win the US elections.