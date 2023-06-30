The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Israeli embassy in Washington throws LGBTQ Pride party

Ambassador Herzog stressed "we must actively take a stand against those voices...who seek to spread intolerance and bigotry."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 30, 2023 11:20

Updated: JUNE 30, 2023 11:23
(From right to left) Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog, Eurovision 2018 winner Netta Barzilai, and Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Rachel L. Levine, M.D. (photo credit: SHMULIK ALMANY/ISRAELI EMBASSY IN THE US)
(From right to left) Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog, Eurovision 2018 winner Netta Barzilai, and Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Rachel L. Levine, M.D.
(photo credit: SHMULIK ALMANY/ISRAELI EMBASSY IN THE US)

Israel's Ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, hosted an LGBTQ Pride celebration at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC on Thursday, with honored guests Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Rachel L. Levine, M.D., the highest-ranking openly transgender official in a US presidential administration, and Israel's Eurovision 2018 winner Netta Barzilai.

Levine, who is a member of both the Jewish and the LGBTQ community, is also the first openly transgender four-star officer in any US uniformed service and the first openly transgender person to hold a Senate-confirmed office.

The admiral stated that it was "an absolute honor to come to Pride at the Israeli Embassy," and discussed the importance of health equity for all, as well as how crucial it is to support and provide healthcare to LGBTQ youth.

The embassy's Pride celebration centered on themes of inclusion, diversity, and joy this year, with the event space decked out with colorful decorations and guests served an array of rainbow-colored cocktails. A mini ice cream bar was also set up where guests could decorate cones with rainbow sprinkles.

About 300 people attended the event, including state and local officials from DC, Maryland, and Virginia, as well as members of the media and leaders in civil society and the Jewish community.

Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai performs at the Pride event at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. (credit: SHMULIK ALMANY/ISRAELI EMBASSY IN THE US) Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai performs at the Pride event at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. (credit: SHMULIK ALMANY/ISRAELI EMBASSY IN THE US)

'We must take a stand against intolerance and bigotry'

"Pride goes beyond tolerance; it means and calls for equity, inclusivity, diversity and love," said Herzog, stressing that "we must actively take a stand against those voices – in Israel, here in the US, and across the globe – who seek to spread intolerance and bigotry."

"The struggle for LGBTQ+ rights is far from over, and there must be open cooperation between government and civil society to achieve this important goal," said the ambassador. "We stand committed to this effort and look forward to a world where every individual can be open about and proud of who they are. This is why I am proud to host Pride here at the embassy as the ambassador of Israel."

Herzog addressed Levine as well during his remarks, thanking her for joining the event and stating "Who knows, maybe next year you will join us for Pride in Jerusalem!"

Barzilai closed the event with a short musical performance of her hit "Toy."

The event was emceed by embassy spokesperson Elad Strohmayer, a member of the LGBTQ community.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by