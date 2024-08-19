Bipartisan 'Stand with Israel Act' seeks to withhold US funds from anti-Israel UN agencies

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York and Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida introduced the "Stand with Israel Act" on Monday which will "require the withholding of US funding to UN agencies that expel, downgrade, suspend, or otherwise restrict the participation of the State of Israel," according to a statement from Lawler's office.

The bill is modeled after the current prohibition of funding to UN entities that elevate the statue of the Palestinian Authority to a member state, the statement said.

The bill is co-sponsored by two other Democrats, Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Greg Landsman, and 20 Republicans.

"With anti-Israel bias running rampant at the UN, it is more crucial than ever that we stand up to this disgusting hypocrisy and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our closest ally," Lawler said in the statement. "We should not be giving a single cent to any UN agency that diminishes the status of Israel – and the Stand with Israel Act will ensure that we don't should this happen in the future.

UN slammed for double standard

Moskowitz added that the United Nations has been "biased and almost useless" after Hamas murdered over a thousand innocent Israelis, but has held Israel to a "ridiculous, antisemitic double standard when it has exercised its right to defend itself."

The bill is endorsed by American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Jewish Institute for National Security of America, FDD Action, Republican Jewish Coalition, Combat Antisemitism Movement, Zionist Organization of America, Christians United for Israel and Heritage Action.