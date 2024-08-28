It’s official: Oasis to reunite next year

British rock legend Oasis confirmed rumors on Tuesday they would reunite after 15 years, with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher planning a series of live shows in 2025.

Oasis, whose debut album Definitely Maybe was released 30 years ago, split in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel said he could no longer work with frontman Liam.

“This is it, this is happening,” the band said on X, announcing tickets would go on sale on Saturday. The first show will be held in Cardiff, Wales on July 4 next year.

Oasis said they would play a total of 14 gigs in Cardiff, Manchester – where the band was formed in 1991 – London, Edinburgh, and Dublin, in the domestic leg of a world tour.

"The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised," the band said in a statement on their website.

Fans have speculated about a reunion for a while

Tuesday’s announcement follows a weekend of speculation about a reunion, which music streaming platform Spotify said had prompted a 160% spike in streaming globally over a two-hour period on Monday compared with the previous week.

A tour in 2025 will mark the 30th anniversary of Oasis’s second album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, which included the singles “Don’t Look Back in Anger” and “Wonderwall.”

(What’s the Story) Morning Glory? went on to sell more than 22 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album of the 1990s in Britain and the band’s breakthrough in the United States.