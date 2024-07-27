Lawyer representing Manchester Airport victim: 'Allah chose him to challenge Zionist regime'

Akhmed Yakoob, a lawyer who represents the brothers involved in the Manchester Airport incident, recently stated that he was "chosen by Allah to challenge the Zionist regime," a Telegraph report quoted him as saying on Friday.

The incident at the airport saw an armed police officer kicking and stamping on a man's head amid an altercation between members of the public while trying to make arrests. The incident saw three officers hospitalized and four men arrested. Footage of the altercation was posted on social media.

Yakoob, 36, was contacted by the family of Mohammed Fahir Amaz, who was the one seen being kicked in the viral video.

Other large endeavors he makes

He also has over 200 thousand followers on TikTok as of Saturday, and also drives a Lamborghini. The report also said he has been dubbed the "TikTok lawyer." The report also stated that he came in third in the electoral race to be the mayor of the West Midlands county in England - and won 70 thousand votes on an anti-Israel ticket.

On his campaign trail, he accused Zionism of being a "fascist ideology" and claimed "they control everything." Protesters gather at The University of Manchester campus, as students occupy parts of British university campuses to protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Manchester, Britain, May 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON)

“I know now why Allah has put me in this position," he continued. "It’s to challenge the Zionist regime, challenge the elites of this country and the world.”