Train theater production gets British honor

The Train Theater has been nominated for the British Off West End Theatre Awards, (nicknamed The Offie), for its production of ‘Once Upon a World.’

The show was created by set and puppet designer Michael Horovitz, who co-created it with his son, Aviv Horovitz.

The Performers

Performed by Yuval Finkelstein and Rotem Haller, the production is nominated for two awards: in the design category, as well as for an outstanding performance for young audiences.

The nomination followed the Jerusalem-based theater’s performances in July at the JW3 – the Jewish Community Centre London.

The news arrived on the heels of the Train Theater’s 33rd International Festival in Jerusalem, held this month.