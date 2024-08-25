Summer is ending – check out these can't-miss events in Jerusalem before it does

For the whole family

The End of Summer festival at the Jerusalem Theatre kicks off this week, from August 27 to 29, bringing three days of outdoor performances to the theater square, against the backdrop of hopefully cooler Jerusalem air.

Starting every day at 5 p.m., the festival features a delightful lineup of events for all ages. The fun begins with a children’s show, followed by adult performances as the sun sets, all enhanced by unique video art projected on a giant screen. A variety of food stands will offer delicious, refreshing treats throughout the event.

The adult performances start with a lively concert by Raviv Plotnik, opening the festival on Tuesday, August 27. On Wednesday, August 28, Israeli diva Yardena Arazi will take the stage with the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, performing her greatest hits with fresh, new arrangements.

The final night, Thursday, August 29, features the Kululam ensemble, renowned for their unifying musical experiences. They will debut a new song in a special production created for the festival.

The children’s events begin with a performance of Mulan by the Orna Porat Children’s Theater on Tuesday, August 27. This show, which stars Don Lenny Gabay as the legendary warrior girl, will include an interactive segment with the audience. On Wednesday, August 28, the Israeli Children’s Theater presents Shmuli the Hedgehog, a beloved family-friendly story. The festival wraps up on Thursday, August 29, with My Father Always Embarrasses Me, another hit from the Israeli Children’s Theater, based on Meir Shalev’s popular book.

End of Summer Festival at The Jerusalem Theatre Square, August 27–29.

Israeli singer-rapper Ravid Plotnik. (credit: ARIEL EFRON)

The magic of nature

Step into a world of wonder at the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens, where The Capital Theater (Teatron Habira) is hosting a captivating summer event, Wonder Park, that runs until August 31.

Wonder Park invites adventurers of all ages to explore the garden’s enchanting paths, connect with nature, and enjoy spectacular acrobatic performances, illusion games, and workshops. The event also features captivating activities, live installations, a tempting food truck area, and more.

“Join us on a journey where magic meets nature and every step is an adventure,” says event creator Eilat Rips. “In our complex, digital age, there’s a growing need to reconnect with nature and experience a world of magic and illusions. I invite parents, children, and families to take a break from daily routines, breathe in the green garden, and enjoy captivating displays, shows, and activities that promise a unique summer experience.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

At the heart of the event, visitors can enjoy acrobatic shows, interactive zones, and “living” statues. Engage in 3D illusion workshops, interactive games, a 360-degree cinematic experience, and snap photos with illusion-themed backdrops, all set against the stunning scenery of the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens.

Don’t miss Illusion – Wonders of the Botanical Circus, presented on the main stage three times daily (6:30, 8 and 9 p.m.). This breathtaking acrobatic performance follows a nature explorer who stumbles into a fantastical world. Join him on an extraordinary adventure filled with magical creatures that stretch the limits of imagination.

Feeling hungry? Head to the food truck area, where Jerusalem chef Reut Cohen serves up delicious dishes for all ages.

Wonder Park at the Botanical Gardens, 1 Yehuda Burla Street. August 15-31, Sunday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m.; Friday, 10: a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Suitable for all ages. Tickets must be purchased in advance to guarantee entry: Ticketmaster website or at the Garden’s ticket office.

A dazzling new experience

“Infinity Museum” – Jerusalem’s first immersive exhibition of light, sound, and visual arts – is here to ignite the imagination and captivate visitors of all ages. Located at the Heichal Hapais Arena, this new attraction will enchant you until October 31.

Step into a world where reality blends with the digital realm across eight stunning complexes, spanning 1,800 square meters. “Infinity” is Israel’s first such immersive exhibition, brought to life by the Jerusalem Municipality and the Ariel Municipal Company. It combines sculpture, lighting, and visual effects to create a one-of-a-kind cultural adventure that defies the boundaries of time and space.

A display of LED strips and mirrored walls greets you as you enter, creating an illusion of endless movement. The journey begins with the interactive Dancer Hall, which features a towering 10-meter-high illuminated dancer created by Australian artist Eness.

Next, visit the Space of Kinetic Spheres, where glowing spheres sway to the rhythm of the music, with reactive lighting that brings the room to life.

Dive into the interactive Light Rays Space, where you can cut through beams of light with your hands to compose a symphony of sound and color.

In the Mirrors and Music Space, mirrors and dynamic lighting recreate the vibe of a lively dance club, inviting you to reflect on your identity and get lost in the rhythm.

Tired? Hang on and watch the Seasons Space, where a breathtaking 360-degree projection takes you through the changing seasons, reminding you of the beauty of nature’s cycles.

Designed by Dakar Azulai, a renowned lighting expert known for his work with Eurovision 2019, London Fashion Week, and Miss Universe, “Infinity” promises an unforgettable adventure where light, music, and movement converge in a spectacular show of creativity.

Infinity, 1 Derech David Benvanishti, Heichal Hapais Arena.

Four times a day

Experience the enchantment of Teddy Park’s sound and light fountain, which bursts to life four times a day with mesmerizing water, sound, and light shows.

This stunning display features 256 nozzles, 1,800 light fixtures, and an original musical score performed by the New Jerusalem Philharmonic. Nestled at the foot of the Old City walls, Teddy Park also has a visitor center chronicling the vibrant development of modern Jerusalem during Teddy Kollek’s time as mayor.

While exploring the park, you’ll discover cornerstone markers commemorating key milestones in Kollek’s life, along with a wishing well made from Jerusalem stone, a sundial, statues, a restored historic building, and an aqueduct. The park is fully accessible and welcomes visitors with disabilities, visual impairments, and strollers.

Catch the fountain shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. (water only), with the grand performances featuring lights, music, and water at 8 p.m., plus a special show at 9 p.m. Until the end of summer.

The power of poetry

The profound significance of poetry in our lives will be celebrated at the Metula Poets Festival, which was moved this year to Jerusalem.

Taking place August 28-30 at the Confederation House, Mishkenot Sha’ananim, and the Khan Theater, the festival promises a heartfelt tribute to the power of poetry, especially during these challenging times.

Benny Ziffer and Shiri Lev-Ari, the festival’s artistic directors, stated, “Poetry will prevail! Every year, Metula hosted the poetry festival, Israel’s central literary event. Metula is going through tough times now. We hope it will recover soon, but we have not given up on the festival, which is taking place against all odds in Jerusalem, with our hearts filled with longing for Metula.”

The festival will honor Israel’s great poets who have passed away, such as Yehuda Amichai, David Avidan, Yona Wallach, A.B. Yehoshua, Hezi Leskli, Dan Miron, Ka-Tsetnik, Yoel Hoffman, Aharon Shabtai, Shimon Adaf, and Miron H. Izakson.

Other events will address the impact of the October war, including “A Ballad for the Kibbutz,” a tribute to the kibbutzim of the South, with kibbutz poets; “We Need a New Torah Now,” a gathering with religious poets discussing future poetry post-Oct. 7; and “Soldiers Writing Poetry,” a special project bringing authentic voices from the battlefield.

The Poets Festival’s title, “From the Place Where We Are Right,” was drawn from the timeless, ever-relevant poem by Yehuda Amichai; this year marks the centenary of his birth.

The festival’s grand opening evening will pay tribute to Amichai’s poetry.

Prominent poets and writers, including Israel Prize winners Prof. Dan Miron, Nurit Zarchi, Erez Biton, and author Haim Be’er, will speak about the poet and his work, and top musicians will perform some of his most well-known songs.

The war that began on Oct. 7 has also inspired soldiers to write poetry. Brig.-Gen. Ophir Levius, chief education officer, and poet Eliaz Cohen compiled anthologies of soldiers’ poetry titled Here I Am, bringing the authentic voices of fighters from the battlefield. Cohen and Levius will discuss the birth of this project, and soldiers whose poems were published in the anthologies will read from their work.

There will also be tributes to significant Israeli female poets, including Hamutal Bar-Yosef and Karen Alkalay-Gut, as well as a special gathering with Israel Prize-winning poet Nurit Zarchi.

Efi Benaya, festival director and CEO of the Confederation House, said, “Metula, the beloved and magical settlement in the Galilee, has turned into ruins during the war. For about 30 years, it hosted Israel’s most important poetry festival, produced and managed by the Confederation House, and now it is facing the greatest disaster in its history. Out of deep solidarity with the people of Metula and the entire Galilee, and believing in the power and necessity of poetry, especially in difficult times, we decided to hold the Metula Poetry Festival in Jerusalem.

“For the festival, we will organize buses for the evacuees from Metula and the entire North and South, inviting them to come to Jerusalem and enjoy the festival’s events.”

Entry to most of the festival’s events will be free of charge, based on availability (except for the performances at the Khan Theater).

August 28-30. The program is available on the Confederation House website: www.confederationhouse.org

Find rescue in ART

Four new solo exhibitions open this weekend at The Jerusalem Artists’ House: “The Traitor Returned, but the Nightmare Continues” by Layla Abed Alrazek; “Herzl Corner Ahad Ha’am” by Eyal Eldar; “Sealed with a Kiss” by Eyal Adler Kellner; and “Before…” by Judy Orstav. The opening reception will take place on Saturday at midday. Admission is free.

Layla Abed Alrazek, a young artist with a distinctive voice among Israel’s emerging artists, presents her debut solo exhibition. Her sharp visual work blends video, photography, painting, collage, text, and performance, marked by a rebellious and critical yet partly humorous approach. In the exhibition, she presents two short films reflecting on biographical anecdotes from her childhood and teenage years.

At the core of Adler Kellner’s artistic practice over the years is self-portraiture. In this exhibition, his portraits are marked with numbers, representing the number of days of the current conflict and the number of captives in Gaza. In many of these paintings, the protagonist is the artist himself, linking the personal and the intimate with the public realm.

Elia Cohen’s solo exhibition features light, floating images that resemble “blown kisses,” appearing weightless and ephemeral.

Judy Orstav’s exhibition showcases a unique body of work developed over several years at the Jerusalem Print Workshop. Inspired by Japanese art, particularly its precision and minimalism, Orstav employs natural materials and elements in her creative process. The exhibition space offers an experience of refined and stunning aesthetics.

The Artists’ House, 12 Shmuel Hanagid St., (02) 625-3653

The healing power of music

The Jerusalem International Chamber Music Festival 2024, under the artistic direction of Elena Bashkirova, returns with seven stunning concerts, bringing together top international musicians for a program that masterfully blends beloved masterpieces with rarely performed gems. Now in its 27th year, this prestigious festival will take place September 3-7 at the YMCA in Jerusalem.

Despite the challenges of the current times, the festival’s production team was resolute in their decision to proceed, believing in music’s ability to heal and provide an escape from life’s hardships.

“In these difficult days, we are thrilled to reunite with old friends and welcome new musicians, some visiting Israel for the first time. This is a testament to music’s power to bridge divides and bring people together,” said festival producer Uri Dror.

This year’s festival celebrates the quintet in its many forms, featuring string, woodwind, and piano ensembles. Works by composers such as Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms, Bruckner, and Schnittke will explore the rich and varied sounds that emerge from different combinations of five instruments.

Performers include familiar faces, such as pianists Elena Bashkirova and Denis Kozhukhin; violinists Michaela Martin, Madeline Carruzzo, and Marc Karlinsky; violist Adrien La Marca; cellists Frans Helmerson and Tim Park; and clarinetist Pablo Barragán. The festival will also introduce fresh talent, such as pianists Georgijs Osokins, Itamar Carmeli, and Igor Levit; violinists Nitzan Bartana and Fedor Rudin; violists Noga Shacham, Katharina Spiegl, and Roman Spitzer; cellist Harn Meltzer; and oboist Cristina Gómez Godoy. Some concerts will also feature art songs, performed by renowned baritones Thomas E. Bauer, Thomas Hampson, and Dietrich Henschel.

Free tickets will be available for soldiers on a space-available basis, with ID required. Tickets are available at (02) 625-0444 or online at www.jcmf.org.il.

Something to look forward to

Mark your calendar for the annual Israel Festival, which kicks off September 10 and runs through the end of the month.

This year, while Jerusalem remains the festival’s main stage, performances will also expand to Sderot, Ofakim, Kibbutz Dorot, and the Eshkol Regional Council, bringing the festival’s magic to the South.

“In recent months, we’ve worked closely with creators, producers, and cultural leaders from the southern communities, alongside renowned Israeli artists, to craft a program that reflects the resilience and challenges faced in this region,” explained artistic directors Itay Mautner and Michal Wakkanin.

The festival continues its commitment to accessibility, offering tickets ranging from NIS 95 to NIS 145, with discounts for seniors, students, and soldiers.

Performances in southern communities will be available for NIS 10, ensuring that everyone can partake in the festival’s vibrant atmosphere.

Israel Festival, September 10-27. For full program and tickets: www.israel-festival.org/en/■