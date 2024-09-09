British Airways apologizes after mistaking Palestine First badge as symbol of religious faith

British Airways has issued an apology after a passenger felt intimidated by a Gatwick check-in staff member wearing a badge featuring the Palestinian flag in the shape of a Black Power fist, UK Legal Forum for Israel (UKLFI) announced on Tuesday.

The passenger, who is Jewish, felt shocked and intimidated by what they perceived as an aggressive symbol, however, when the passenger complained, they were informed that British Airways staff were allowed to wear "symbols of their religious faith.”

After the UKFLI contacted British Airways, informing the airline company they were likely in breach of the Equality Act 2010 as the symbol is political and may amount to harassment, British Airways clarified that their uniform policy does not permit staff to wear political symbols.

The section of the Equality Act 2010 which UKLFI referred to is Section 29(3), which prohibits creating an intimidating or offensive environment for Jews or Israelis, which can potentially constitute harassment under the Act.

Issue addressed with employee

UKLFI also raised concerns about possible legal repercussions, including aiding contraventions and misinformation.

British Airways has addressed the issue with the employee involved, according to UKLFI’s announcement, and will remind all Gatwick Ground Services staff about the policy.

British Airways expressed their regret for the incident, stating, “We are sorry to hear that one of our customers felt intimidated and offended when traveling with us. At British Airways, we do not tolerate harassment of any kind and this is not the experience we wish customers to have.”

The airline also apologized for a previous response from their Executive Club team, which was seen as endorsing the badge. BA acknowledged “a number of errors,” in the previous response, adding that they “are investigating this internally to hopefully avoid such incorrect responses being sent to our customers in the future.”