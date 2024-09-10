Switzerland moves to cut UNRWA funding amid terror, antisemitism claims

The Swiss National Council passed a motion to halt funds for UNRWA, citing its reported incitement to terror and glorification of violence. The motion, passed by a small majority of 99 against 88, was filed already in March, and will have to pass in the confederation’s upper house, the Council of States, to enter into force.

David Zuberbühler, the Swiss lawmaker who led the legislation piece, justified his motion, explaining: “UNRWA claims that peace, tolerance, and human rights are taught in its schools, yet a joint report by UN Watch and IMPACT-se shows that the opposite is the case. According to their investigation, UNRWA employs teachers in its schools who glorify Hamas terrorists as martyrs in class, or even call for violence against Jews. Even the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination criticized hate speech in school textbooks that fuel antisemitism in its 2019 annual report. In 2020, the European Parliament also expressed concern that hatred and violence were still being taught in Palestinian school textbooks.”

Zuberbühler stressed that reports by these two organizations exposed over 100 of UNRWA’s staff posting incitement to jihadist terrorism and antisemitism on Facebook, as well as several hundred pages of teaching materials that consistently glorified terrorism, promoted antisemitism, and incited violence. He quoted reports that at least 14 of the agency’s teachers cheered the gruesome Hamas massacre on October 7, an expose that showed that at least 12 employees actively participated in the massacre, and a discovery of a Hamas shaft under the headquarters of UNRWA in Gaza.

“UNRWA is infiltrated with Hamas sympathizers,” he added. “Its schools are not currently training the next generation of doctors, craftsmen, and teachers, but the next generation of terrorists and their supporters. Switzerland must no longer support terrorism and antisemitism – even indirectly. Only by ending funding for UNRWA can Switzerland once again become a real peace broker.” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini attends a briefing on the humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)

Legal attempts to find a successor for UNRWA

In May, the Federal Council of Switzerland, which acts as the cabinet and collective head of state of the confederation, contributed CHF 10 million ($11.8 million) to UNRWA’s humanitarian appeal, claiming that “in the absence of a political solution, a definitive suspension of UNRWA’s services would likely have additional destabilizing consequences for the region. In the current situation, its tasks, including the provision of basic services, could hardly be taken over by any other organization or authority.”

In this context, two other related motions were also passed in the National Council, the first one calling for the 2024 contribution to UNRWA to be reallocated to emergency humanitarian aid for the population of Gaza instead, and the second one urging the international community to adopt a solution regarding the succession of UNRWA and the subsequent use of its financial resources as soon as the current conflict in Gaza allows.

In January 2023, Swiss media reported that a delegation of Swiss parliamentarians including Zuberbühler, paid a visit to UNRWA offices in Bethlehem. Upon arrival, they were refused access to educational material or to conduct an on-site visit to a local UNRWA school, which was agreed upon in advance. Instead, a meeting with UNRWA students was arranged, which ended abruptly when the students were told not to answer when MPs asked whether they could imagine living together with Israelis in freedom and peace.

Marcus Sheff, CEO of IMPACT-se whose reports were quoted in Zuberbühler’s words, told The Jerusalem Post: “It is gratifying that in the home of UNRWA and its Commissioner-General, the Swiss parliament is drawing the line at supporting incitement to violence in the educational materials taught and produced by UNRWA. This show of moral clarity in the face of UNRWA’s incessant attempts to offset the measure is admirable.”