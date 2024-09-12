Australia introduces new hate crime and anti-doxxing legislation amid rising antisemitism

Australia's government introduced new hate crime legislation on Thursday that would impose criminal penalties, including jail, for offenders if they targeted a person's race, gender, ethnic origin, religion, or sexual orientation.

The bill comes as the government responds to a rise in hate incidents following the Israel-Gaza war and follows landmark laws passed last year which banned the Nazi salute and public displays of terror group symbols.

"No Australian should be targeted because of who they are or what they believe," Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said in a statement.

"We proudly live in a vibrant, multicultural, and diverse community which we must protect and strengthen," Dreyfus added. Pro-Palestinian symbols are spray-painted on the U.S. consulate in Sydney, Australia June 10, 2024. (credit: AAP/Stephanie Moring/via REUTERS )

Protecting freedom on the streets and the internet

The bill proposes jail sentences of up to five years for anyone threatening to use force or violence against a group or person and if a person fears that the threat would be carried out. Offenders could get seven years in jail if the threats pose a danger to the government.

The government said it would also introduce a separate legislation on Thursday to tackle "doxxing," the malicious release of anyone's personal data online, threatening offenders with jail of up to six years.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in February promised to take steps to outlaw doxxing after names, social media accounts, and other personal details of hundreds of Jewish Australians were published online by anti-Israel groups.

The anti-doxxing bill would include a provision for victims to sue for "serious privacy invasions," though journalists and intelligence agencies would be given exemptions.