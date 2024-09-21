Toronto students forced to wear ‘Colonizers’ shirts at anti-Israel protest

Parents were told that their children would be observing a protest on Grassy Narrows First Nation and the ongoing water crisis, but instead students participated in an anti-Israel rally.

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
Protesters embrace as they leave a pro-Palestinian student encampment at the University of Toronto after an Ontario judge ordered pro-Palestinian protesters to leave their two-month-old encampment, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 3, 2024. (photo credit: Arlyn McAdorey/Reuters)
Middle school students were forced to take part in a protest in Toronto earlier this week, where teachers allegedly instructed them to wear blue shirts to identify themselves as “settlers” and “colonizers,” Canadian media and government officials reported on Friday. 

Parents had been told the 7th and 8th-grade students were at the protest to “observe,” but videos and witnesses who spoke to the Toronto Sun revealed that the students were encouraged to take an active role. 

'You'll get over it'

While the protest had been in support of the Grassy Narrows First Nation and the ongoing water crisis, anti-Israel chants reportedly quickly took over.

One Jewish student expressed their discomfort to their teacher about the anti-Israel chants, the student’s cousin told the Sun. The teacher allegedly responded, “You’ll get over it.”

“It is very frustrating that elements of the anti-Israel mob are using their positions as educators to drive this agenda on impressionable children who know nothing about this conflict in the Middle East,”  Toronto City Councillor James Pasternak told the Sun.  “Our education system must nurture young minds in a positive way and not teach them to demonize those they don’t agree with.”

An Indian student who recently migrated to Canada also reportedly asked the teacher to stop referring to him as a “colonizer.”

One parent told Toronto 640 that they felt duped into giving permission for their child to be taken into a protest. 

Officials condemn the incident

Ontario Education Minister Jill Dunlop said she felt “deeply disappointed.”

“Compromising the security and safety of students is unacceptable,” her statement read. “I expect TDSB to conduct a thorough review and to ensure accountability and clear communication with parents and students to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Canadian MP Kevin Vuong called for the teachers, who “lied about the purpose of the field trip” and “what students would do,” to be held accountable for misleading parents.

While the Toronto District School Board promised to investigate the incident, the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) that it was “not enough.”

“The board must keep a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students, and you failed. Any rational calculation would have prevented this school trip from happening. Parents expressed their legitimate concerns, and you ignored them,” CIJA stated. “Let's work together to ensure schools remain a space where students can learn together and not be divided.”



