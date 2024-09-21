Toronto students forced to wear ‘Colonizers’ shirts at anti-Israel protest

Middle school students were forced to take part in a protest in Toronto earlier this week, where teachers allegedly instructed them to wear blue shirts to identify themselves as “settlers” and “colonizers,” Canadian media and government officials reported on Friday.

Parents had been told the 7th and 8th-grade students were at the protest to “observe,” but videos and witnesses who spoke to the Toronto Sun revealed that the students were encouraged to take an active role.

'You'll get over it'

While the protest had been in support of the Grassy Narrows First Nation and the ongoing water crisis, anti-Israel chants reportedly quickly took over.

On the permission slip it explicitly stated that “students will not be participating in rallies itself”Then what is this? @tdsb your schools are now openly lying to parents and sending them to scream anti-Israel slogans with no understanding. @JillDunlop1 it’s time for action pic.twitter.com/C6Pytn8qjo — Ariella (tortured poet version) (@ariellakimmel) September 19, 2024

One Jewish student expressed their discomfort to their teacher about the anti-Israel chants, the student’s cousin told the Sun. The teacher allegedly responded, “You’ll get over it.”

At a @tdsb sanctioned field trip. this event was to focus on mercury poisoning and the health and well being of the Canadian indigenous communities. Students would not participate but rather "observe." Zero accountability to the curriculum, to the parents and to the students pic.twitter.com/IWf5ZK1FAB — Maya Fitzpatrick (@mayahoodblog) September 19, 2024

“It is very frustrating that elements of the anti-Israel mob are using their positions as educators to drive this agenda on impressionable children who know nothing about this conflict in the Middle East,” Toronto City Councillor James Pasternak told the Sun. “Our education system must nurture young minds in a positive way and not teach them to demonize those they don’t agree with.”

An Indian student who recently migrated to Canada also reportedly asked the teacher to stop referring to him as a “colonizer.”

One parent told Toronto 640 that they felt duped into giving permission for their child to be taken into a protest.

Officials condemn the incident

Ontario Education Minister Jill Dunlop said she felt "deeply disappointed."

I am deeply disappointed by yesterday’s events. Compromising the security and safety of students is unacceptable. I expect TDSB to conduct a thorough review of the situation and ensure accountability with parents and students to prevent future incidents. https://t.co/kktw7aTPNY — Jill Dunlop (@JillDunlop1) September 20, 2024

“Compromising the security and safety of students is unacceptable,” her statement read. “I expect TDSB to conduct a thorough review and to ensure accountability and clear communication with parents and students to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Canadian MP Kevin Vuong called for the teachers, who “lied about the purpose of the field trip” and “what students would do,” to be held accountable for misleading parents.

They lied about the purpose of the field trip.They lied about what students would do.The @TDSB teachers who lied to #Toronto parents must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/PNEXpfopWM — Kevin Vuong (@KevinVuongMP) September 19, 2024

While the Toronto District School Board promised to investigate the incident, the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) that it was “not enough.”

Sorry @TDSB but this apology is not enough. The board must keep a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students, and you failed. Any rational calculation would have prevented this school trip from happening. Parents expressed their legitimate concerns and you ignored… pic.twitter.com/rBgR4TFKBe — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) September 20, 2024

“The board must keep a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students, and you failed. Any rational calculation would have prevented this school trip from happening. Parents expressed their legitimate concerns, and you ignored them,” CIJA stated. “Let's work together to ensure schools remain a space where students can learn together and not be divided.”