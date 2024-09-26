'We’ll continue hitting Hezbollah,' Netanyahu says upon landing in NY

The IDF will continue with its military campaign against the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah in Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said upon landing in New York Thursday.

“We are continuing to hit Hezbollah with all our power, and we will not stop until we achieve all our objectives, first and foremost the retune of the northern residents to their homes,” Netanyahu told reporters on the tarmac.

"Our policy is clear, " Netanyahu said, so "nobody should misunderstand it."

He stood under an umbrella because of the rain, together with his wife. While he was en route to New York, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, together with ten other countries called on all parties involved in the violence in northern Israel and southern Lebanon to accept a 21-day ceasefire.

The Prime Minister’s Office sent a message from the plane stressing that it had not yet accepted that offer and then issued a photograph of Netanyahu authorizing the assassination of Hezbollah's drone unit chief Muhammad Hossein Sarur. PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a news conference for the international media at the Government Press Office in Jerusalem, earlier this month. (credit: Abir Sultan/Reuters)

Netanyahu approved Beirut strike

Netanyahu told reporters that “during the flight, I gave authorization for the assassination of the head of [Hezbollah’s] drone unit and other things, and he was assassinated.”

He explained that he had arrived to deliver an address before the high-level opening portion of the UN’s 79th General Assembly.

“I am here for an important visit to the United Nations together with families of the hostages that we have not forgotten them for a minute, in order to make Israel’s case to the world.”

Such an address, he said, is “particularly important at this time.”