Australian news anchor faces backlash after voicing support for Israel, vows to keep speaking out

Australian news anchor Erin Molan has recently come under fire for her support of Israel after saying last week on Friday during a news broadcast on Sky News Australia, "Nobody knows what will happen next in the Middle East, but I know without any doubt in my mind who I'm rooting for, and it's not the terrorists who celebrate death, it's the country that celebrates life."

Molan described facing a wave of online abuse. During the broadcast, Molan also described Israel's attack on Hezbollah as "a victory not just for Israel, but for everyone fighting terrorism," adding, “I salute Israel for defending life with all its might.”

"The hate and threats came quickly," she shared in a follow-up segment, "but so did messages of support, especially from Israeli communities around the world, thanking me for my bravery." However, Molan admitted, “I’m not brave. In fact, I’m scared of where the world is heading. That’s why I choose to speak out.”

She also expressed concern for her safety and that of her six-year-old daughter. “We’ve received countless specific threats,” Molan said. “I constantly wonder if speaking out is worth the risk. I’m neither Israeli nor Jewish, and staying silent would’ve been the easier choice.”

Raise your voice

Despite these concerns, Molan stressed the importance of raising her voice. “Silence on the conflict in the Middle East is not an option. This is about more than just Israel and Hezbollah; it’s about fighting for everything that matters to us as human beings, especially those suffering from terrorism."

Ultimately, Molan remains committed to speaking out for her daughter’s sake. “Every time I question whether to continue, I remind myself why I’m doing this. I want my daughter to grow up knowing that I fought for the kind of world I want to see, even when it was difficult.”