Cyprus court files lawsuit against Israeli mother, daughter for disrupting pro-Palestinian protest

A lawsuit was filed in Nicosia on Monday against two Israeli women, a mother and daughter aged 58 and 24.
The two women were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of disrupting a pro-Palestinian demonstration held in Limassol on Saturday, ahead of October 7, according to local media reports.
The demonstration, organized by a local pro-Palestinian group, aimed to protest against "genocide" and "war crimes committed by Israel in Palestine and Lebanon." According to reports, the two are accused of indecent behavior, causing a public disturbance, and harassment after allegedly making obscene gestures and shouting insults at the protesters and speakers at the event.
Alongside the indictment, the Cypriot court released the two under restrictive conditions, including the surrender of their passports and a prohibition on leaving the island, all secured by a €1,000 bail each. They are expected to respond to the indictment next week.
Citizens complained to the police
The incident occurred during a Palestinian protest titled "75+1 Years of Genocide," which took place on Independence Avenue in the city. According to reports, a member of parliament from the pro-Palestinian AKEL party present at the scene noticed the 58-year-old woman entering the crowd and causing a disturbance.
Subsequently, other citizens attending the event complained about her to the police officers present, as stated by the police. The 24-year-old daughter was later arrested on similar grounds.
