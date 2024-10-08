Cyprus court files lawsuit against Israeli mother, daughter for disrupting pro-Palestinian protest

A lawsuit was filed in Nicosia on Monday against two Israeli women, a mother and daughter aged 58 and 24.

The two women were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of disrupting a pro-Palestinian demonstration held in Limassol on Saturday, ahead of October 7, according to local media reports.

The demonstration, organized by a local pro-Palestinian group, aimed to protest against "genocide" and "war crimes committed by Israel in Palestine and Lebanon." According to reports, the two are accused of indecent behavior, causing a public disturbance, and harassment after allegedly making obscene gestures and shouting insults at the protesters and speakers at the event.

Protestors lay next to a banner with names of children killed in Gaza during a protest in support of Palestinians, at the anniversary of the October 7th attack, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nicosia, Cyprus October 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)

Alongside the indictment, the Cypriot court released the two under restrictive conditions, including the surrender of their passports and a prohibition on leaving the island, all secured by a €1,000 bail each. They are expected to respond to the indictment next week.

Citizens complained to the police

The incident occurred during a Palestinian protest titled "75+1 Years of Genocide," which took place on Independence Avenue in the city. According to reports, a member of parliament from the pro-Palestinian AKEL party present at the scene noticed the 58-year-old woman entering the crowd and causing a disturbance.

Subsequently, other citizens attending the event complained about her to the police officers present, as stated by the police. The 24-year-old daughter was later arrested on similar grounds.

The two are expected to respond to the indictment at a court hearing scheduled for next week.