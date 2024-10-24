UN Watch calls for sanctions against Francesca Albanese over antisemitism and terrorism support

A report by United Nations Watch on Wednesday is urging democratic nations to impose sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on Palestinian human rights, accusing her of promoting antisemitism, supporting terrorism, and spreading misinformation.

Titled "Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing: Why Democracies Should Sanction UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese," the report was presented to the UN Human Rights Council on October 23, 2024.

The report calls for Albanese's removal, citing a series of statements and actions that violate UN impartiality standards and promote hatred against Israel and the Jewish people. UN Watch, a Geneva-based human rights group, demands swift action to terminate her mandate.

The report identifies numerous instances in which Albanese has been accused of using antisemitic rhetoric. In a 2014 Facebook post, Albanese claimed, “America is subjugated by the Jewish Lobby,” a classic antisemitic trope suggesting Jewish control of governments. In another incident from February 2024, she downplayed the atrocities of the October 7 Hamas massacre, dismissing it as a “reaction to Israel’s oppression,” even after Hamas targeted Jewish civilians in the deadliest attack against Jews since the Holocaust. France called her remarks "scandalous" and "a disgrace," while Germany condemned them as "appalling."

The report also cites Albanese’s frequent comparisons of Israel to Nazi Germany. In July 2024, she reportedly compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler. In another instance, she described Gaza as “the largest and most shameful concentration camp of the 21st century,” which UN Watch notes is a textbook case of antisemitism under the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition. Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, attends a side event during the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 26, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield condemned Albanese, declaring, “It is clear she is not fit for this or any position at the UN.” The US Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism, Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, also called out her statements as “blatant antisemitic rhetoric.”

In addition to her antisemitic rhetoric, Albanese has openly supported terrorism, the report states. At a 2022 Hamas conference, she told the audience, “You have a right to resist,” an endorsement of violent resistance, according to the report. She has repeatedly justified Hamas rocket attacks against Israeli civilians, framing them as legitimate responses to Israel’s actions. Albanese is quoted in the report as saying, “The Palestinians have no other room for dissent than violence.”

In the wake of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, Albanese took to social media, writing that the violence must be “put in context,” suggesting it was a natural outcome of Israeli policies. UN Watch highlights that her statements consistently absolve Hamas of responsibility while blaming Israel for inciting violence.

Denial of atrocities and spreading misinformation

The report also accuses Albanese of denying or minimizing atrocities committed by Hamas. After the October 7 massacre, she raised doubts about the authenticity of media reports, saying, “It’s very difficult to also understand, to have clarity, on what has happened. But let’s assume that what they say in the media is true…” This reluctance to condemn Hamas led to widespread outrage from diplomats and governments around the world.

Moreover, Albanese has spread Hamas propaganda and false claims about Israeli actions. She falsely accused Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza, claiming that Israel had "dropped ammunitions equal to two nuclear bombs" during its operations. UN Watch reports that her inflammatory statements, like alleging that Israel created "kill zones in Gaza," have fueled antisemitism globally.

Financial improprieties and conflict of interest

The report further alleges that Albanese is under investigation by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services for financial misconduct. She is accused of illegally requesting payments for her official UN work and receiving funds for a $20,000 trip to Australia sponsored by a pro-Hamas group. Additionally, the report notes that Albanese failed to disclose her husband's previous employment with the Palestinian Authority, where he compared Palestinians to Jews resisting the Nazis, raising concerns about her impartiality.

The report concludes by urging all UN member states to adopt a resolution to terminate Albanese’s mandate and calls for her to be barred from entering the United States to speak at academic institutions. UN Watch also recommends targeted sanctions, including freezing her assets and waiving her diplomatic immunity so that victims of terror attacks can sue her in US courts.

Francesca Albanese, an Italian legal scholar specializing in international human rights law, has served as the UN Special Rapporteur on Palestinian human rights since 2022. Albanese has often defended her statements as being rooted in international law and human rights advocacy. However, critics argue that her remarks go beyond legitimate criticism of Israeli policy and incite hatred against the Jewish state and its people.

UN Watch is a Geneva-based human rights organization that monitors the activities of the United Nations, focusing on ensuring accountability and promoting adherence to the UN's founding principles. Established in 1993, the organization has been a vocal critic of what it perceives as anti-Israel bias within the UN, particularly in bodies like the UN Human Rights Council.

UN Watch regularly issues reports, organizes events, and engages in advocacy to highlight cases of injustice, with a special emphasis on the disproportionate focus on Israel in international forums.

The organization has also been involved in advocating for human rights across the globe, shining a spotlight on abuses in countries such as Iran, Venezuela, and China. UN Watch's efforts have garnered international recognition, though its focus on defending Israel has made it a polarizing entity, especially in discussions involving Middle Eastern politics.

The full 60-page report can be found here.