Blinken calls for 'careful' investigation into Al Jazeera journalists linked to Hamas

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he couldn't speak to the veracity of Israel's report from Wednesday linking six actively working Al Jazeera journalists to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

"It clearly needs to be examined," he said Thursday during a joint news conference in Doha with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani.

"We very much support the work of journalists in Gaza and everywhere else around the world, including in areas of conflict," Blinken continued.

The US is equally determined that journalists be protected, Blinked said, adding that "far too many have lost their lives in Gaza."

"We're determined to do what we can to ensure that again, they can do their work as safely and securely as possible, recognizing that in any conflict zone, of course, there's inherent danger," Blinked said. "But it's imperative that this work continues. The United States strongly supports it." Six Al Jazeera journalists who are terrorists in the Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Qatar is 'very proud' of Al Jazeera

Al Thani said Al Jazeera is an independent media institution run out of Doha, and "we are very proud" of it as an institution that has gained respect around the world.

"We expect that Al Jazeera, they are running at the highest international standards, and they are going to, if there are any premises to these accusations, that they are going to take care of the measures needed for their journalists," Al Thani said.

Al Thani also said Qatar has learned throughout the war it cannot take Israel's accusations at face value, and he would look further into the recent accusations before taking them for granted.

He then echoed the need for protection of the press in conflict zones.