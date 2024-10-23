IDF reveals: Six Al Jazeera journalists are Hamas, PIJ terrorists

The IDF announced on Wednesday that six journalists actively working for Al Jazeera were members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

The IDF says that due to intelligence recovered from the Gaza Strip during military operations, they can reveal that Anas Al-Sharif, Ala' Salama, Hossam Shbat, Ashraf Al-Sarraj, Ismail Abu Amr and Talal Al-Aruki are all affiliated with the military wings of either Hamas or PIJ.

Ismail Abu Amr was injured several months ago in Gaza by an IDF attack; during that period, Al Jazeera denied his membership in Hamas. Documents recovered by the IDF showed this was untrue.

Israel Police raid the Al Jazeera offices in east Jerusalem on May 5, 2024 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Some of the documents include personnel tables, terrorist training courses, phone books, and salary documents for terrorists.

Al Jazeera employed active terrorists

The IDF said that this "unequivocally proves that they function as military terrorist operatives of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip."

The IDF also said that these documents prove Al Jazeera has employed them simultaneously.

The exposed journalists are part of Hamas's military wing operating as the vanguard of Hamas's propaganda war against Israel.