US Jewish support for Democrats hits lowest point in four decades, but most still back Harris

Support for the Democratic Party among Jewish Americans has reached its lowest point in four decades, with only 63% expressing intent to vote for Kamala Harris, according to a recent survey by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI).

Despite declining support, Harris retains the backing of the majority, while a notable 24% plan to vote for Donald Trump, largely due to his stance on Israel.

Israel and antisemitism drive voter division

The survey highlights a marked divide in voting priorities, particularly around Israel and antisemitism.

Among Jewish Americans who firmly support Trump, 95% cite Israel as a primary factor influencing their vote, compared to only 31% of strong Harris supporters.

The difference is similarly striking for concerns over antisemitism: 89% of Trump supporters see it as central to their voting decisions, while only 39% of firm Harris supporters agree. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris are seen in a combination of file photographs taken in New York City October 17, 2024 and in Chandler, Arizona, U.S., October 10, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid & Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)

“American Jewry is not monolithic,” said JPPI President Prof. Yedidia Stern. “Conservatives who support Trump view Israel and antisemitism as primary factors, while liberal Harris supporters—the majority—do not see Israel as central to their voting decisions.

A strong focus on Israel could benefit Harris in a close race, particularly among swing voters who see the Biden-Harris administration’s support for Israel as lacking.”

Concerns over US-Israel relations under Harris

A significant portion of Jewish Americans doubts that US-Israel relations would improve under a Harris administration.

More than 90% of Trump supporters believe his presidency would strengthen relations with Israel, whereas only 10%-14% of Harris’s most liberal supporters anticipate better ties with Israel under her leadership.

Even within her base, a slim majority (51%) of strong Harris supporters believe current US support for Israel is "at the right level," but 28% feel it is insufficient.

These views are echoed across religious lines, with a majority (56%) of Jewish Americans indicating that the US does not sufficiently support Israel.

The undecided Harris supporters—60% of whom also believe US support for Israel is inadequate—may be swayed by a clearer stance on Israel policy.

Implications for the election

Survey Editor Shmuel Rosner, a Senior Fellow at JPPI, explained, “While Harris is expected to secure the majority of Jewish American votes, her support may dip slightly from Biden’s 2020 levels.

The bottom line is that most Jews still lean Democratic, despite concerns that a Harris administration may strain US-Israel relations.”

Many Harris supporters prioritize domestic issues over Israel, with Rosner noting, “Nearly all firm Trump voters (95%) view Israel as ‘one of the main voting issues,’ while only a third of strong Harris supporters feel similarly.”