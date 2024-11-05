Pro-Palestinian demonstrators storm FFF Paris offices, protesting upcoming Israel-France game

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the offices of the Fédération française de football (FFF) in Paris earlier in November in protest against an upcoming game between France and Israel, according to French media reports.

The game, which is planned in the framework of the UEFA Nations League, is set to take place on November 14.

Demonstrators carried placards marked "Free Palestine" and chanted "no to the France-Israel game at the Stade de France," reports noted.

According to Le Figaro, some demonstrators also sang the "Chant des Partisans," associated with the French Resistance during World War II.

French authorities confirm game set to take place

Protesters reportedly also sported red gloves and waved Palestinian flags. Inside the Stade De France stadium in Paris. May 07, 2024. (credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

French authorities confirmed last month that the game would take place.

On Tuesday, De Telegraaf reported that amid security threats, Maccabi Tel Aviv players would be escorted by Mossad agents, in addition to the usual security detail, ahead of their game in Amsterdam against the Dutch Ajax team.

In July, protesters chanted "Heil Hitler" during an Israel-Paraguay game at the Paris Olympics.

Margaux Jubin contributed to this report.