Pro-Palestinian protesters again defy Amsterdam ban

Pro-Palestinian protesters rallied in central Amsterdam on Wednesday, defying a ban imposed after violence stemming from a football match between Ajax and Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Dozens of demonstrators, some with Palestinian flags, chanted, "Amsterdam is saying no to genocide" and "Free Palestine."

Police with expanded stop-and-search powers in the Dutch capital have detained or removed hundreds of demonstrators since last week's clashes under emergency measures imposed until Thursday.

Amsterdam's police department said Maccabi fans attacked a taxi, burned a Palestinian flag, and were chased down and beaten by anti-Israeli gangs on scooters after an online appeal to taxi drivers. Five people were treated for injuries and released from hospitals. Police escorted hundreds of Maccabi fans to their hotels. Dutch police patrol after riots in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 11, 2024. (credit: Mizzle Media/Handout via REUTERS)

Israeli and Dutch politicians have denounced the attacks as antisemitic and recalled the persecution of Jews during World War Two. Pro-Palestinians countered that they responded to an attack by the Maccabi supporters and provocative anti-Arab chants.

Rise in antisemitic incidents

Four out of 62 suspects detained during the violence, which included 10 Israelis, remain in custody. Police are still looking for suspects.

The Netherlands has seen a rise in antisemitic incidents since the Gaza war began in October last year.

Less than 1% of Amsterdam's population is Jewish following the Holocaust, while around 15% is Muslim, mostly second and first-generation immigrants from North Africa and the Middle East.

Additional arrests were made during rioting on Monday night in the predominantly immigrant neighborhood of West Amsterdam, where Moroccan-Dutch youths sympathize with Palestinians in Gaza.