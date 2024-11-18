EU will not suspend dialogue with Israel, Poland's Sikorski says

European Union foreign ministers did not agree on Monday to suspend political dialogue with Israel, Poland said, following a proposal to do so from the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell. Borrell had written to EU foreign ministers ahead of Monday's meeting in Brussels, citing "serious concerns about possible breaches of international humanitarian law in Gaza." Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told reporters in Brussels that he and counterparts from other EU states had not agreed to this proposal. "We know that there are tragic events in Gaza, huge civilian casualties, but we do not forget who started the current cycle of violence," Sikorski said. "And I can tell you that there was no agreement on the idea of suspending negotiations with Israel."

Palestinians, including rescuers, search for casualties at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Gaza City November 18, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa) The political dialogue is enshrined in a broader agreement on relations between the EU and Israel, including extensive trade ties, that entered into force in June 2000.

'The door should be kept open'