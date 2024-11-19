Homeless man allegedly kills two, critically wounds one in stabbing spree in Manhattan

Two men dead and a woman critically wounded in a stabbing spree in Manhattan, The New York Post reported on Monday.

Police have arrested 51-year-old Ramon Rivera, a homeless man with a long criminal history, as the suspect in the attack. The attacks, which took place in broad daylight, the NYP report noted, left a trail of blood.

“Today, we have three innocent New Yorkers, just going about their lives, who were the victim of a terrible, terrible assault,” the NYP cited New York Mayor Eric Adams. “It is a clear, clear example of the criminal justice system, mental health system that continues to fail New Yorkers.”

The first attack occurred around 8:20 a.m. in Chelsea when the attacker approached a 36-year-old construction worker outside 444 West 19th Street and stabbed him in the stomach. The worker was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he later died, the NYP reported.

Witnesses, including a woman with a stroller, reportedly saw the suspect flee the scene. A bloody knife recovered at the scene lies on pavement after a suspect was arrested in a deadly stabbing attack in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. November 18, 2024. (credit: NYPD News/Handout via REUTERS)

The attacker then went to the East River, where he stabbed a 68-year-old man who was fishing near FDR Drive, according to the NYP. He stabbed the man several times, and after being rushed to the hospital, he died from his wounds.

Footage shows Rivera with knives before attack

The third victim, a 36-year-old woman, was attacked near East 42nd Street and First Avenue. She was stabbed multiple times and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Several bystanders, including a British tourist and a cab driver, helped track the assailant down.

According to the NYP, police caught Rivera at 46th Street and First Avenue, near the Turkish mission to the UN, after Officer Robert Garvey and others followed leads. Rivera, who was carrying two bloodied kitchen knives, was arrested.

Surveillance footage showed Rivera with the knives before the first attack, the NYP noted, and investigators believe he walked across the city during the rampage.

Rivera, who had a history of mental health issues, was living in the Bellevue Men's Shelter. His past crimes include burglary and assault, and he had recently been released from Rikers Island. His release raised questions about why he was back on the streets despite his mental health issues.

Mayor Eric Adams criticized the system for allowing him to remain free.

Rivera’s charges were still pending as of Monday evening, and the police continue to investigate the attacks, the NYP reported.