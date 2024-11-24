US-Albanian citizen arrested for Islamic State support, sharing homemade explosive instructions

A New York resident and dual American-Albanian national was arrested on criminal charges due to suspicion of his involvement in the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (IS) and distributing instructional information on how to make explosives, the US Justice Department announced on Friday.

Erald Alimehmeti, 33, is a former Bronx resident who moved to Albania in 2014, the Justice Department stated, citing court documents.

Alimehmeti is charged with one count of "attempting to provide material support to IS."He is also charged with one count of distribution of information pertaining to "explosives, destructive devices, and weapons of mass destruction." Both charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, the Justice Department stated.

According to a Ynet report, police investigations also revealed that he and his brother uploaded anti-Israel content that included calls to harm Israel and possibly attack the Israeli Consulate in New York.

Additionally, the report noted that his brother once encountered an IDF soldier and attempted to incite him into a fight by saying, "IDF soldiers are cowards. Hit me and let me film it. I will fight you." An ISIS member carries an Islamic State flag in Syria. (credit: NDLA)

Investigators also reportedly found a photo on Alimehmeti's brother's devices in which IS terrorists were beheading prisoners. The photo bore a caption reading, "Beheading Jews and Christian infidels is a duty—to instill fear in their hearts."

Using social media for terror

Alimehmeti was imprisoned in Albania between 2015 and 2019 and from late 2020 to 2022 on weapons and assault charges.

Between these prison terms, Alimehmeti used several online accounts, messaging applications, and social media sites to communicate with others about planning and training attacks on behalf of IS, the Justice Department reported.

In 2019, Alimehmeti inquired on social media, “Do you know sniping akhi (brother)? The formulas and ballistics?” and “I will brief you brothers right before the op, not here akhi. Do you both know how to use red dot optics and how to zero them?”

The US Justice Department added that he also requested “tactical” equipment and “gear” for “training” and “operations” in support of IS on social media, including specific vest models capable of holding “ballistic plates,” “magazine pouches,” and “knives. " Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

It also said that in 2019 and 2020, Alimehmeti posted pro-IS propaganda online regularly. The content reportedly included praising specific IS leaders and promoting IS-issued publications and videos.

Alimehmeti would allegedly make posts that praised "IS propagandist Shaykh ul-Haqq Musa Cerantonio and the Libyan terrorist and high-ranking al Qaeda official Abu Yahya al-Libi."

He also uploaded a picture that depicted the killing of US Special Forces in Niger and an accompanying comment in Albanian, which translates to, “The Islamic State in Africa killing crusaders, American and French special forces. Look at how the US special forces scream before they die!!! Hahaha!," the Justice Department said.

Posting how to make explosives online

Additionally, Alimehmeni allegedly described how he worked to gather resources to mix dangerous chemicals and make explosives and discussed how to make specific types of incendiaries to spray at bystanders during terror attacks.

He reportedly posted dozens of links and documents related to explosive-making and handling firearms, defensive tactics, and outdoor survival, the Justice Department continued.

Alimehmeni also wrote a post explaining how to make explosives in one's home, the department added.