New Zealand denies Visa to Candace Owens over Australian ban

US speaker and political commentator Candace Owens has had her visa application rejected by Immigration New Zealand, according to New Zealand's news media website Stuff.

Owens had applied for an Entertainers Work Visa but was turned down due to her ban from Australia. Immigration New Zealand (INZ) confirmed to Stuff that Owens's application was denied.

INZ stated in a statement: "Under section 15(1)(f) of the Immigration Act, an individual may not be granted a visa to come to New Zealand if they have been excluded from another country." This indicates that her prior exclusion from Australia directly impacted the decision of the New Zealand authorities.

Candace Owens was refused entry to Australia in October 2023. Australian authorities said Owens had the potential to "incite discord." Australian Immigration Minister Tony Burke stated that Owens did not serve Australia's national interest due to her past comments.

Owens has a history of making controversial claims, including downplaying the Holocaust. She has been accused of being antisemitic and homophobic. These accusations have raised concerns among officials and organizations about the potential impact of her statements.

The Holocaust Centre of New Zealand had previously urged Immigration New Zealand to "carefully consider" granting a visa to Owens. Deborah Hart, Chairperson of the Holocaust Centre of New Zealand, said Owens had some "wacky" ideas, including that there had been no moon landing and that Jews orchestrated the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Candace Owens had a speaking event organized in Auckland, New Zealand. She was due to speak in Auckland on November 14, 2023, but the show had already been postponed. The postponement occurred amidst growing controversy and hesitancy surrounding her visit.

Immigration New Zealand told Stuff that all visa applicants must meet specific requirements, including a good character assessment that considers factors such as criminal convictions, deportation history, and potential risks to New Zealand's security, public order, or public interest. Owens had already been banned from entering Australia prior to her visa application to New Zealand.

