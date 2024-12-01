Dermer to visit US for hostage deal and Iran talks, sources say - report

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is expected to visit Washington and Miami this week to discuss a hostage deal and the topic of Iran during meetings, two sources familiar with the matter told Walla on Sunday.

According to the sources, Dermer's meetings will be held with senior Biden administration officials and advisors to President-elect Donald Trump.

The sources noted that Dermer has no meeting planned with Trump on his trip at this stage.

On November 10, Dermer visited Miami and met with Trump. Dermer's office declined to comment on the matter.

One of the topics on the agenda is the hostage deal. Over the past few months, Dermer has been working to promote a post-war plan for Gaza in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

Wrapping up the war

Dermer has been working to advance in recent months a post-war plan for Gaza to be implemented through cooperation between Israel, the UAE, and the United States.

A source familiar with the details said that Dermer believes the plan's implementation would establish non-Hamas governance in Gaza, thereby aiding in reaching a hostage deal that would also conclude the war.