Hostage mother Einav Zangauker among three Israelis in BBC's 100 women list

Three Israeli women were listed on the BBC’s 100 Women 2024 list, including Einav Zanguaker, Danielle Cantor, and Anat Hoffman.

Zangauker was listed for her hostage release advocacy, Cantor was listed for her role as a cultural activist in Israel and the Palestinian territories, and Hoffman was listed for her work campaigning for gender equality and religious pluralism in Israel, according to the BBC.

The 100 Women series, inaugurated in late 2013, features exceptional women, from athletes to activists, chosen based on their influence as women in the 21st century.

Einav Zanguaker, hostage movement trailblazer

Zangauker, listed as a "hostage release campaigner," has been one of the leading advocates for the release of the Israeli hostages in Gaza, including her 24-year-old son, Matan.

Matan was taken hostage on October 7 along with his partner Ilana. She was returned in a prisoner swap, while he remains in captivity. Einav has become an outspoken critic of the Israeli government as the hostages remain in captivity in Gaza.

Zangauker has continued to press for a ceasefire deal to secure the release of the hostages held in Gaza. Einav Zangauker speaking to the civilian probe (credit: CIVILIAN PROBE)

Danielle Cantor, cultural activist

Cantor was listed as a "cultural activist" in "Israel/Palestinian territories," the BBC wrote.

Cantor is co-founder of Culture of Solidarity, a pandemic-founded project that supports vulnerable communities in Israel and Palestinian territories. She recently wrote and photographed for Spreads, an art book that utilizes food culture to dive into politics and identity within the region.

Alongside other members of the Women Peace Sit-In, Danielle has taken part in demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East, as well as securing a long-lasting peace agreement.

Anat Hoffman, religious campaigner

Hoffman is listed as a "religious campaigner" in Israel. She spent several decades "campaigning for gender equality and religious pluralism in Judaism," according to the BBC. As a founding member of Women of the Wall, she has fought against rules stopping women from wearing prayer shawls and reading from the Torah.

Hoffman served as the executive director of the Israel Religious Action Center for 20 years, advocating for the Reform Movement in social justice. Before that, she held a seat on the Jerusalem City Council, challenging ultra-Orthodox stringencies against women.

In addition to these three listed, featured women include astronaut Sunita Williams, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad, singer Raye, and many others worldwide.