Right-wing summit condemns ICC, calls for overhaul of UNRWA

At a high-profile international summit in Washington, DC, earlier this week, global leaders from center-right parties convened to address escalating challenges, including rising antisemitism, the ICC's recent decision, and the future of UNRWA. The IDU Forum 2024 is an annual meeting of the Global Alliance of the Center Right, which draws center-right leaders from democratic countries around the world.

A key resolution during the summit was the unanimous adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism. Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister MK Amichai Chikli led the discussions, emphasizing the dangerous overlap between anti-Zionism and antisemitism.

Speaking alongside influential figures such as former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper and Australian ex-leaders Scott Morrison and Tony Abbott, Chikli stressed the need for a unified approach to combat these intertwined phenomena.

"Adopting the IHRA definition directly addresses the dehumanization and double standards often applied to Israel," Chikli remarked. He praised the resolution as a significant step in countering antisemitism, particularly in North American and European universities, where hostility has grown markedly.

UNRWA overhaul and ICC condemnation

The forum also passed resolutions calling for an overhaul of UNRWA after allegations of employee involvement in the October 7 atrocities. Delegates urged the replacement of the organization with one that meets the approval of all relevant parties. The resolution also criticized Iran’s destabilizing role in the region, highlighting its support for terror groups.

Additionally, participants strongly condemned the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants against Israel's Prime Minister and Defense Minister. The resolution dismissed the comparison between Israel’s democratic leaders and operatives of terror groups as baseless and rejected any attempts to limit the right of democratic states to defend themselves against terrorism.

In a statement reflecting its unified stance, the IDU declared its unwavering support for Israel’s efforts against Iran and its proxies. "The organization stands unequivocally with Israel in its just war against extremism and totalitarianism in the Middle East," the resolution stated.

Chikli: "Critical decisions for Israel"

Chikli, a member of the Likud Party, praised the summit’s resolutions as vital for Israel’s global standing. "These three resolutions—adopting the IHRA definition, condemning the ICC's baseless comparisons, and advocating for UNRWA's replacement—are critical steps toward justice and fairness for Israel," he said.

The summit, organized by the International Democrat Union (IDU) and chaired by Harper, brought together representatives from over 110 countries, including prominent figures from Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Participants included the European People's Party (EPP) leaders Manfred Weber and David McAllister, as well as members of the incoming administration of US President Donald Trump, including National Security Advisor-designate Mike Waltz.

The summit concluded with a resounding call for collaboration and a shared commitment to upholding democratic values and confronting threats to peace and security worldwide.