Investigators questioning man about UnitedHealth exec killing, reports say

Authorities on Monday were questioning a man in central Pennsylvania in connection with last week's murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, several media outlets reported.

Investigators received a tip about the man after he was spotted at a McDonald's in Altoona by an employee who thought he looked like the suspect, CNN reported, citing unnamed officials.

He was found in possession of a gun, silencer, and false identification cards similar to those used by the gunman, according to the network. One of the cards matched the name used by the suspected gunman to check into a hostel in Manhattan before the shooting.

The New York City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Police officers stand near the scene where the CEO of United Healthcare Brian Thompson was reportedly shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan, in New York City, US, December 4, 2024. (credit: SHANNON STAPLETON/ REUTERS)

The shooting

Thompson, 50, was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel early on Wednesday morning by a masked man who appeared to wait for his arrival before shooting the executive from behind.

The suspect, who has not been identified by police, ran from the scene and then rode a bike into Central Park. Surveillance video captured him exiting the park and taking a taxi to a bus station in northern Manhattan, where police believe he used a bus to flee the city.

Thompson, a father of two, had been CEO of UnitedHealth Group's insurance unit since April 2021, part of a 20-year career with the company. He had been in New York to attend the company's annual investor conference.

A UnitedHealth spokesperson declined to comment on the latest reports.