Bahamas poker tournament raises nearly $140,000 for IDF widows and orphans

A charity poker tournament in the Bahamas brought together some of the most prominent names in the poker world, raising close to $140,000 for the Israeli Defense Forces Widows and Orphans Organization (IDFWO).

The funds will be used to organize empowerment camps and retreats for orphans of the IDF.

The initiative began when Ory Weihs, co-founder of the pro-Israel Czech charity Shalem, partnered with Robbie Strazynski, founder of Cardplayer Lifestyle and a key figure in the global poker industry.

Together, they planned a $10,000 buy-in tournament, with half the proceeds designated for the IDFWO.

The event garnered significant support, including from Daniel Negreanu, a Poker Hall of Famer and avid pro-Israel supporter, and Isai Scheinberg, founder of PokerStars.

Michael Kim of GG Poker, the world's largest online poker site, agreed to host the event during the World Series of Poker Paradise tournament in the Bahamas.

Concerns of anti-Israel backlash

Despite initial concerns about anti-Israel backlash, the organizers maintained a low profile, inviting players privately and revealing the event only 24 hours beforehand.

“Now that we did it, we don’t need to be scared anymore,” Strazynski said. “Maybe next time we’ll do it more openly and fill 50 tables.”

Twelve players participated in the $10,000 buy-in tournament, including prominent figures such as Bertrand "ElkY" Grospellier, Ari Engel, a Jewish-Canadian poker professional, Jeff Platt, a renowned poker presenter, and Isai Scheinberg.

In an unexpected outcome, Weihs and his wife Anna Meissner reached the final two seats, ultimately donating the full tournament proceeds—double the initially planned amount.

How much did the tournament raise?

The tournament raised $120,000, with an additional $20,000 contributed by Negreanu, Phil Hellmuth, and other donors, bringing the total to nearly $140,000.

Shlomi Nahumson, CEO of IDFWO, praised the event, saying, “It’s not only a poker game; it’s a warm hug and show of unity to our community. The amazing support of leading figures in the poker world and their generous donations remind us of the human spirit and the spirit of giving across any borders.”

The funds will enable the charity to provide essential tools for widows and orphans to navigate life’s challenges, fostering empowerment and support.