Dutch Parliament votes to phase out UNRWA funding over terror ties

Last week, the Dutch Parliament voted in favor of an amendment to gradually phase out funding for UNRWA. The phasing-out path ensures that the contribution to UNRWA will decrease from 19 million to 15 million in 2025, decreasing annually until 2029, when only 1 million Euros will be granted.

Eighty-eight members voted in favor of the amendment put forward jointly by Chris Stoffer of the Reformed Political Party (SGP) and Joost Eerdmans of the Correct Answer party (JA21). In contrast, 49 members voted against, and 13 members were absent.

The background of the proposal read as follows:

“UNRWA as an organization has been criticized for repeated violations of neutrality and for some employees who glorified violence in Telegram groups. In addition, there have been serious allegations against employees who participated in October 7 or the terrorist organizations Hamas and Hezbollah. In addition, there is the issue of antisemitism in UNRWA teaching methods and those of host countries, which was also noted in the Colonna report. The submitters are, therefore, critical of the financing of UNRWA and do not yet see sufficient reform and improvement.

"The proceeds of this amendment will be used for emergency aid. The submitter attaches importance to diversification and more efficient, less controversial channels. The resources that are released will benefit emergency aid under Article 4.1. The gradually released resources will go hand in hand with the diversification of emergency aid."

'Cannot support organizations with terror ties'

For years, UNRWA has faced wide criticism for its curriculum, which included examples glorifying terrorism and inciting violence against Jews, as well as its staff, which lauded violence.

These accusations became even starker in the past year, as UNRWA staff were found to have actively taken part in the October 7 massacre, played roles in terrorist organizations such as Hamas and the PIJ, and praised the massacre on Telegram groups.

A former UNRWA teacher was also found to have been involved in leading a Hamas-affiliated organization in the Netherlands, which organizes weekly protests.

Only last month it was revealed that former UNRWA commissioner Pierre Krahenbuhl held a secret meeting with leaders of Palestinian terror groups in Lebanon, including Hamas, PIJ and the PFLP, asking those present to keep the meeting ‘out of the public sphere,’ and assuring them: “we are one”.

Chris Stoffer (SGP) and Joost Eerdmans (JA21), who put the amendment forward, voiced their criticism of the financing of UNRWA, adding that they have not seen sufficient reform and improvement to continue funding the work of UNRWA.

According to them, proceedings of this amendment will be used to fund other organizations that provide emergency aid to innocent Palestinian civilians instead.

According to them, proceedings of this amendment will be used to fund other organizations that provide emergency aid to innocent Palestinian civilians instead.

“Together with Joost Eerdmans (JA21), I proposed an amendment to reduce UNRWA's funding over the coming years," Stoffer told The Jerusalem Post. "Dutch aid should go to individuals in need, but we cannot support organizations that have employees that have ties with terror organizations or even participated in the attacks on October 7, 2023. We have also consistently spoken out against antisemitism in textbooks UNRWA uses. The proceeds of this amendment will be used to fund other organizations that provide humanitarian aid to innocent Palestinian civilians. I’m thankful that a majority of the Dutch parliament supported our amendment in an 88-49 vote.”