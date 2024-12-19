Paraguay recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara following Knesset speaker advocacy

In a diplomatic breakthrough, Paraguay’s Parliament has recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara, following recent discussions between Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Paraguayan leaders. The resolution, introduced by Raúl Latorre, President of the Paraguayan Chamber of Deputies, was adopted just a week after Latorre and Paraguayan President Santiago Peña met with Ohana during their visit to Israel.

Speaker Ohana, the son of Moroccan immigrants and a champion of Israel-Morocco relations, played a pivotal role in this development. During a historic 2023 visit to Morocco, he announced Israel’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara and updated his office map to reflect the change.

In his meetings with Paraguayan officials, Ohana emphasized Morocco's importance to the Western Sahara and encouraged Paraguay to align its position with its own. Resolution No. 796 reaffirms support for Morocco’s sovereignty, calls on Paraguay’s Executive Branch to adopt this stance in international forums, and underscores a commitment to peaceful, lawful solutions.

This landmark decision reflects the deepening diplomatic ties between Israel, Paraguay, and Morocco and highlights their shared values of peace and international cooperation.