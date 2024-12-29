Jamaat-e-Islami leads mass rally in Islamabad supporting Palestinians

[Islamabad] Thousands of supporters of Pakistan’s Jamaat-e-Islami party gathered in Islamabad on Sunday to protest against Israel and express solidarity with Palestinians.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

The “Gaza Million March,” held at F-9 Park, was led by Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman, who condemned Israeli actions in Gaza and called for immediate international intervention to end the violence.

During the rally, participants chanted slogans critical of Israel and the US, accusing both countries of enabling the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Rehman described the dire conditions in the besieged territory, stating, “The situation has deteriorated to unprecedented levels, with extreme poverty gripping the region. Thousands of children, women, and the elderly are suffering, many losing their lives amid harsh conditions and severe cold.”

Accusations against the US

Rehman also accused the US of supporting Israel through military aid and political backing, which he claimed has contributed to the significant civilian toll in Gaza. He further criticized global silence on the issue, asserting, “Except for a few countries, no one is raising their voice against the atrocities in Palestine.” People carry flags as they chant slogans to express solidarity with Palestinian people and to protest against Israel, during a rally in Karachi, Pakistan May 21, 2021 (credit: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader alleged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies reflected expansionist ambitions, accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians while many Muslim countries remained silent.

Rehman called for unity among Muslim nations to counter what he described as Israeli oppression and urged the international community to take immediate action to halt the violence.

The rally concluded with prayers for Gaza’s victims and a pledge from Jamaat-e-Islami to continue advocating for Palestinian rights. The party’s charitable arm, Al-Khidmat Foundation, has reportedly provided $543 million in aid to Palestinians affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict, with ongoing efforts to assist those in need.