Israelis should avoid traveling to these countries following Brazilian court incident

Travel warnings have been issued in several countries for Israeli tourists with military service backgrounds who had completed reserve duty in the current war following the Brazilian Federal Court’s decision to investigate a complaint against an Israeli reserve soldier on vacation.

Among these countries are Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Ireland, and several other EU countries with strong anti-Israel sentiments.

However, in this case, the decision appears to be a procedural move resulting from a legal loophole that the organization's lawyers exploited to prompt the court to open an investigation.

This incident, along with similar cases in recent months worldwide, raises a critical question: which countries can be considered "safe" for Israeli tourists with military service backgrounds, especially those who participated actively in the current conflict?

Countries that are signatories to the Rome Statute are at the forefront of this concern, and the list is substantial—125 nations have signed the treaty. In some instances, this provides a legal pathway for local judicial systems to entertain complaints against Israeli tourists who fit certain criteria. As a result, a country's membership in the International Criminal Court (ICC) can, in some cases, lead to a formal review of such complaints by the highest legal authorities within that country. Ben Gurion Airport (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Among the popular destinations for Israeli travelers, particularly those who have completed military service, are 28 Latin American countries—all signatories to the Rome Statute. While Israel has no official relations with some of these nations, countries such as Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, and Chile have been popular tourist spots for Israelis. However, due to recent developments, travel to these countries is now discouraged due to potential legal risks.

In contrast, countries like Argentina, Costa Rica, and Mexico—though signatories to the Rome Statute—are considered safe for Israeli tourists. Argentina, in particular, under President Javier Milagrosa, a strong supporter of Israel, poses minimal risk to visiting Israelis.

What is the safest place for Israeli tourists abroad?

The US remains the safest destination in the Americas for Israeli tourists, as it is not a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Meanwhile, Canada, though a signatory to the Rome Statute and recognizing the ICC's authority, has shown no indication of pursuing legal actions against Israeli visitors.

All 27 EU member states are signatories to the Rome Statute. However, Israeli tourists are generally only at risk in countries with strong anti-Israel sentiment, such as Ireland.

Ireland exemplifies this risk, as diplomatic relations have reached a low point following Israel's recent decision to close its embassy in Dublin. As a result, Israelis with military backgrounds are advised to avoid traveling there. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In contrast, countries like the Czech Republic, Hungary, France, Italy, and Germany—despite being signatories—are considered safe for Israeli tourists, as are most Eastern European nations.