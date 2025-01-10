Bolsonaro explains how he closed war crimes case against IDF reservist in Brazil - interview

Brazilian Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro played a pivotal role in securing the dismissal of war crimes allegations against Israeli soldier Yuval Vagdani, who returned to Israel on Wednesday after Brazilian authorities officially closed the investigation.

Bolsonaro, a congressman and son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, discussed the case’s dismissal in an interview with Maariv, published on Friday.

The 500-page complaint accused Vagdani of demolishing residential buildings with explosives last November. The pro-Palestinian Hind Rajab Foundation, known for pursuing legal action against IDF soldiers abroad, claimed the demolitions occurred outside active combat and targeted shelters for displaced Palestinians.

A joint online campaign spearheaded by the Israeli Diaspora Affairs Ministry and Bolsonaro led Brazilian authorities to announce they would not pursue the case.

"January is our parliamentary recess, a time I usually spend with my wife and two children. That's why I recorded the first video defending the Israeli soldier at home," Bolsonaro explained.

“Launching a defense campaign online was a spontaneous decision, but I’m familiar with the Hind Rajab Foundation. I recorded a video in both Portuguese and English, sharing it across my social media accounts. On Instagram and X, I’m @BolsonaroSP, with 13 million followers,” he noted.

Bolsonaro revealed that the effort to cancel the investigation began with an unexpected call. "A few minutes after I posted the video, my phone rang. The caller ID showed an Israeli flag, so I assumed it was the Israeli Embassy and answered in Portuguese. But it wasn’t the embassy—it was Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, who handles the fight against antisemitism,” Bolsonaro recounted.

“I thought, ‘Wow, Israeli intelligence is impressive—just a minute after I posted, and they’re already calling me,’” Bolsonaro joked. “Minister Chikli explained that the Hind Rajab Foundation isn’t just another NGO—it’s tied to terror groups.”

Bolsonaro added that the conversation changed his perspective. “I realized that Israel’s current conflict involves more than military operations—it also includes ‘soft power’ as part of a broader strategy. Initially, I thought these NGOs in Brazil were just led by extremists—not something connected to terrorism.”

He continued: “The foundation’s headquarters is in Belgium, and it operates in Brazil through Lebanese affiliates, primarily linked to Hezbollah.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Bolsonaro said he wasn’t deterred by threats. “On the contrary, it convinced me that we needed to act decisively. We launched a counteroffensive online, focusing on Instagram and X, and managed to shift the narrative. Eventually, federal police requested the judge to reconsider the complaint. The case was dismissed.”

“The dismissal meant the soldier was no longer at risk of arrest,” Bolsonaro emphasized. “I learned of the case’s closure while I was with my father, Jair Bolsonaro, who was just as pleased. We even recorded a celebratory video together.”

When asked if the incident led to warnings for IDF veterans about traveling to Brazil, Bolsonaro replied, “I believe Israelis who served in the IDF can visit Brazil.” He added: “Thanks to our efforts with Minister Chikli, this case of persecution gained widespread media attention across Latin America.”

“The decision not to investigate set a precedent,” Bolsonaro concluded. “In the future, judges will think twice before accepting such complaints, whether from the Hind Rajab Foundation or similar organizations. No one wants their name associated with something linked to terrorism.”