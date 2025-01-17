Nine deny attack on Israeli firm Elbit's UK warehouse

Nine people appeared in a London court on Friday to deny offences including burglary, criminal damage, violent disorder and hitting a police officer with a sledgehammer, over an incident at a warehouse linked to Israeli defense firm Elbit.

The nine, who prosecutors have said were activists from the protest organisation Palestine Action, are accused of smashing their way into the Elbit Systems UK facility in Bristol, southwest England, in August.

At a previous hearing, prosecutors said a repurposed prison van was used to smash through fencing before some of the group damaged items in the warehouse using sledgehammers.

Four men and five women, aged between 20 and 51, appeared by video link on Friday at London's Old Bailey Court. All nine pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary and causing criminal damage which has been estimated at 1 million pounds.

Seven of them also denied a charge of violent disorder, while one, Simon Corner, pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, for allegedly striking a police officer with a sledgehammer.

Another nine people also charged with offences over the incident appeared at Friday's hearing but did not enter pleas.

The first trial involving eight of the defendants is due to start in November, with the others appearing at two subsequent trials. A hearing will also be held to determine whether the cases should be treated as a terrorism matter.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have repeatedly targeted Elbit Systems UK and other defense firms in Britain linked to Israel in the wake of the conflict in Gaza.

Palestine Action has said the targeted site was Elbit's new 35 million-pound ($43 million) research and development hub. Elbit's website says its UK subsidiary employs 680 people at 16 sites, working on multiple programmes for the British military.

