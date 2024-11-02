Palestine Action claim to abduct sculpture of Israeli president from University of Manchester

Palestine Action claimed on Saturday that members of the pro-Palestinian group abducted a statue of former Israeli President Chaim Weizmann from the University of Manchester.

BREAKING: Palestine Action abduct sculptures of Israel’s first president, Chaim Weizmann, from the University of Manchester.Weizmann secured the Balfour Declaration, a British pledge written 107 years ago, which began the ethnic cleansing of Palestine by signing the land away. pic.twitter.com/a8urQciod5 — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) November 2, 2024

"Weizmann secured the Balfour Declaration, a British pledge written 107 years ago, which began the ethnic cleansing of Palestine by signing the land away," the group claimed, sharing footage of the theft on X/Twitter.