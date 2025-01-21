What big changes did Trump make on the first day of his presidency?

Incoming US President Doland Trump returned to the White House on Monday's inauguration day, already signing significant executive orders on his first day back in office since he concluded his first presidency back in 2021.

Among the orders that Trump signed on his first day back was to pardon about 1,500 people who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in a gesture of support to the people who stormed the capital as they tried to prevent lawmakers from certifying his 2020 election defeat.

The official website of the White House was also updated, with its home page now showing a large picture of Trump with the words "America is Back" beneath it.

The website now contains a page titled "Initial Rescissons of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions," in which it presents a lengthy list of "revocations." The site states that following revocations will be the first of many steps the US government plans on taking "to repair our institutions and our economy."

Among the things rescinded was the Biden administration's last-minute decision to remove Cuba from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The list also rescinded Executive Order 14115 issued on February 1, 2024, which authorized the imposition of certain sanctions on Israeli settler groups "on Persons Undermining Peace, Security, and Stability in the West Bank."

Trump withdraws US from Paris climate deal

Furthermore, Trump once again withdrew the United States from the Paris climate deal, removing the world's biggest historic emitter from global efforts to fight climate change for the second time in a decade.

The move places the United States alongside Iran, Libya, and Yemen as the only countries in the world outside the 2015 pact, in which governments agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Revoking Biden's order aiming to reduce AI risks

Additionally, on his first day back in office, Trump revoked a 2023 executive order signed by former president Joe Biden that sought to reduce the risks that artificial intelligence poses to consumers, workers, and national security.

Biden's order required developers of AI systems that pose risks to US national security, the economy, public health, or safety to share the results of safety tests with the US government, in line with the Defense Production Act, before they were released to the public.

Trump's statements regarding Israel on his first day back

Trump is also expected to lift the Biden administration's freeze on the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel in his first days in office, Walla reported on Monday, citing an interview with the Israeli envoy to Washington.

Regarding Israel, Trump made statements about Israel's ceasefire with Gaza, saying that he was "not confident" about it, adding, "It's not our war. It's their war. I'm not confident, but they're very weakened on the other side."

Trump also stated on Monday that he thinks Saudi Arabia will end up joining the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization agreements between Israel and Arab nations.

Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.