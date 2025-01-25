Iraqi FM 'categorically denies' status reports of Israeli-Russian hostage

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has "categorically denied" Thursday's reports from Israeli and American media over Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov's status.

The Jerusalem Post reported Thursday that Tsurkov, who is being held hostage by the Iraqi terrorist group Kataib Hezbollah, is alive, and the Iraqi prime minister is working on her release, according to statements from Axios reporter Barak Ravid.

In a Saturday statement, the Foreign Ministry said that while the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein did attend a joint press conference, he did not give any specific statement to Axios.

When asked by Ravid, who was unnamed in the Iraqi press release, about Tsurkov, Hussein responded that "Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani is making great efforts to release her."

Hussein was then asked if she was alive, to which he responded affirmatively.

Where is Elizabeth Tsurkov?

The statement said that Ravid did not identify himself as a member of the press.

Tsurkov, who researches the Middle East, traveled to Iraq on her Russian passport for the purpose of doctoral dissertation and academic research on behalf of Princeton University in the United States, N12 reported.

She has been held by Kataib Hezbollah since March 2023.

Walla reported earlier that Gal Hirsch, Israel's coordinator for missing and kidnapped citizens, met with the president of the Red Cross and asked that the organization try to visit Tsurkov and check on her medical condition.

Tsurkov's family told Walla on Thursday that they were "pleased to hear that the Iraqi government acknowledges what we already knew: Elizabeth is alive and being held captive in Iraq by Kataib Hezbollah."

"We hope the new American administration will demonstrate resolve and pressure the Iraqi prime minister to fulfill his promise and secure Elizabeth's release," they added.

"We hope the new American administration will demonstrate resolve and pressure the Iraqi prime minister to fulfill his promise and secure Elizabeth's release," they added.