UFC fighter: Hitler fought to 'purify' Germany and kick out 'greedy Jews'

American UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell said that he thought that Adolf Hitler was "a good guy" in the first episode of his new podcast, prompting public condemnation from the organization.

“I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy, based upon my own research, not my public education indoctrination,” Mitchell said in the viral clip. “I really do think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I’d go fishing with."

“He fought for his country, he wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country that were turning them all into gays," the featherweight fighter continued. "They were gaying out the kids, they were queering out the women, they were queering out the dudes."

The clip is from the first episode of Mitchell's new show the ArkanSanity Podcast. He went on deny aspects of the Holocaust and said that Hitler only burned "queer books."

"Because Hitler didn't want a bunch of queers destroying his nation. They can't produce children."

Bryce Mitchell: “I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy”“He fought for his country, he wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy jews out that were destroying his country that were turning them all into gays” ArkanSanity Podcast pic.twitter.com/mjoe33nQix — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) January 30, 2025

UFC responds

Mitchell's statements were slammed by UFC President Dana White in a Friday press conference, who called the 30 year old fighter “literally one of the dumbest human beings.”

“I’ve heard a lot of dumb and ignorant sh*t in my day, but this one is probably the worst,” White said. “When you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of six million Jews, and he tried to completely eliminate a race of people.”

Dana White on Bryce Mitchell's comments: I've heard a lot of dumb, ignorant shit in my day, but this one's probably the worst. pic.twitter.com/WMfOfEjI5l — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 30, 2025

“Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron," he continued. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

While White said he was “beyond disgusted” with Mitchell's comments, he said that the UFC would not be penalizing him for free speech reasons.

“That’s the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform for a lot of dumb and ignorant people," White said. “It's free speech. That’s the beautiful thing about this business, for all of you that hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his ass whooped on global television."

White added that the UFC reached out to Mitchell to let him know that the organization was "beyond disgusted," with him.

While the UFC will not be disciplining Mitchell, one of his sponsors, a clothing brand called The Regenaissance, announced that it will no longer affiliate with him.

“His comments do not reflect the intention, ideas, or beliefs of The Regenaissance in any manner on this topic, and due to the nature of these comments we can no longer be affiliated at this time,” The Regenaissance founder, Ryan Griggs, said in an Instagram post.