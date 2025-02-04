'Heroic people': JFR honors Righteous Gentiles at Warsaw event

Some ten Righteous Gentiles were honored at an event organized by the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous (JFR) at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jewry in Warsaw on January 28, the foundation announced.

In attendance at the event were also families of nine hostages held in Gaza captivity.

Other attendees included diplomats and political figures, such as State Secretary Wojciech Kolarski and the Deputy Chief of Mission to Israel's embassy in Poland, Bosmat Baruch.

“These are heroic people of exceptional character who risked their lives and often the lives of their families to save Jews during the Holocaust," The foundation's executive vice president, Stanlee Stahl, said.

"This special event is designed to recognize them and give them the proper honor they deserve,” she added. Relatives of hostages and Righteous Gentiles at the JFR event in Warsaw. January 28, 2025. (credit: Courtesy of JFR)

According to her, due to their “advanced ages," which range between 87 and 98, "this is most likely going to be our last gathering for them.”

'Powerful reminder of ongoing struggle against hate'

Stahl also addressed the Israel-Hamas War and the plight of the hostages held in Hamas captivity. "As we gather to honor the brave rescuers of the past, it is crucial that we also stand with those enduring unimaginable pain over the last 14 months.

"The presence of the family members of Hamas’s hostages at this event served as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle against hatred and violence," she further noted.