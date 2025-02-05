Man who fired gun outside NY synagogue while shouting ‘Free Palestine’ pleads guilty to hate crime

A man who fired a gun in the air outside of an Albany, New York, synagogue while shouting “Free Palestine!” has pleaded guilty to hate crime and firearms charges.

The Justice Department announced on Tuesday that Mufid Fawaz Alkhader, 29, had pleaded guilty to obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by threat of force as well as two gun-related charges. He faces seven to 20 years in prison as well as a fine of up to $750,000. He will be sentenced in federal court on June 6.

According to the Justice Department’s statement, Alkhader walked up the front steps of Temple Israel, a Conservative congregation, on Dec. 7, 2023 — two months after Hamas’ attack on Israel and shortly before the beginning of Hanukkah that night. He then took a shotgun out of a duffel bag and fired it in the air twice while shouting “Free Palestine!” He also attempted to take down an Israeli flag flying outside the synagogue.

The incident caused the synagogue daycare to lock down. Alkhader was arrested shortly afterward.

"The defendant's violent, antisemitic and terrifying act targeted the Temple Israel congregation, the larger Jewish community, and the right of every person to practice their religion without fear of violence," U.S. Attorney Carla Freedman said in a statement.

'Our spirit shines as a beacon of hope'

Shortly after the incident, Temple Israel posted a photo to Facebook of congregants lighting the menorah on the first night of Hanukkah.

“In these challenging times, our unwavering spirit shines as a beacon of hope, proving that even in the darkest of moments, our light remains undimmed,” the synagogue posted. “We are immensely grateful to our Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and civic leaders, whose swift and decisive actions have reinforced the safety and unity of our community. Happy Chanukah to all.”