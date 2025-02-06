Former UK soldier jailed over spying for Iran, escaping prison

Daniel Khalife, a former British soldier, was sentenced to over 14 years in prison for sharing sensitive military information with Iranian agents last Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

“This sentence reflects the gravity of the offenses committed by Khalife," said Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

"The threat to the UK from states such as Iran is very serious, so for a soldier in the Army to be sharing sensitive military material and information with them is extremely reckless and dangerous,” Commander Murphy continued.

“This outcome and sentence should serve as a warning to others that the illegal sharing of information in this way will be treated extremely seriously by security services and police, and we will use the full force of the law against those who put the UK’s security at risk.”

Khalife, 23, was previously the subject of investigation in 2021 after he contacted M15 (the UK's domestic counterintelligence and security agency) to announce that he had made contact with Iran in hopes of becoming a "double agent."

Khalife was arrested in 2022 after police discovered a variety of sensitive documents and information in his possession, including details of soldiers with connections to highly sensitive military units.

Additional charges against Khalife

Additionally, the police found that Khalife had been passing classified military information to Iranian agents for two-and-a-half years.

Khalife was due to be charged in 2023; however, he was reported missing by his army unit in Staffordshire Barracks in early January.

Police discovered a potential improvised explosive device in his room and a note indicating that Khalife had left due to fear of being charged after returning on bail. He was spotted at a recreation center in Staffordshire and was arrested and charged on January 26, 2023.

In September of 2023, Khalife made headlines after escaping HM Prison Wandsworth by clinging to the underside of a food delivery truck, resulting in a three-day manhunt involving hundreds of officers across the country.

He was eventually arrested in Northolt, London, and was found guilty of passing information to Iran, eliciting information useful to a person committing acts of terrorism, and escaping prison, resulting in a prison sentence of 14 years and three months.

“Daniel Khalife. When you joined the army as a young man, you had the makings of an exemplary soldier,” said Mrs. Justice Cheema-Grubb at Khalife’s sentencing, The Guardian reported. “However, through the repeated violation of your oath of service, you showed yourself to be, instead, a dangerous fool.”