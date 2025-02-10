Portugal’s Foreign Minister to meet with President Herzog

Portugal's Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel is scheduled to meet with President Isaac Herzog this morning. Rangel arrived in Israel to hold discussions with all parties in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Monday, he met with Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and later with families of hostages still held in captivity in Gaza.

After he meets with Herzog, who is expected to once again protest the attitude of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres—who is Portuguese and has not adequately condemned the attacks against Israel and the inhumane treatment of Israeli captives in Gaza—Rangel will meet with the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and UN coordinator for humanitarian aid in the Palestinian territories, Muhannad Hadi.

Rangel will then proceed to Ramallah to meet with Mohammed Mustafa, the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, and will then visit the Amari refugee camp.

Criticism of the international community response

Portugal has condemned the Hamas attacks, and Rangel is reiterating this in his meetings with Israelis. However, he is also voicing criticism of what Portugal and others in the international community view as a disproportionate response by Israel in its war with Hamas.

He hopes to convince the Palestinian leadership to seize new opportunities offered by the international community and to make peace with Israel.

On Wednesday, Rangel will go to Lebanon to take a close look at the situation there.