Who is the man who waved a Palestinian flag at the Super Bowl?

The man who waved a joint Palestinian-Sudanese flag at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday wasn't just a supporting dancer but a self-styled "financial freedom fighter" involved in multiple disparate endeavors.

New Orleans resident Zül-Qarnain Nantambu, who shared videos on his Instagram account identifying himself as the man who ran about a section of the field with the words "Gaza" and "Sudan" written on the flags, described himself as a hip-hop artist, filmmaker, and fashion designer.

While the vast majority of his online presence is devoted to his various ventures, Nantambu, on October 14, did call for the "liberation to land of much history and turmoil from the Dead Sea to the Red Sea, from the holy Jerusalem to Jericho."

"On the isolated outskirts, there’s a strip where it's liberty or death, victory for Gaza," the man said on Instagram.

Last January, Nantambu castigated artist DJ Khaled, who is of Palestinian descent, for not being outspoken enough on the Palestinian cause. Pro-Palestinian protester attempts to disrupt Superbowl half-time show. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Besides isolated remarks and the Sunday incident, Nantambu's focus is not political activism.

A devout Muslim, Nantambu produces religious sermons, self-help, motivation, and evangelizes.

Nantambu's Qarnain Collection fashion line is "inspired" by his "voyages across East Africa, The Middle East, and West Africa" and, according to his website, integrates local designs into his clothing.

Escorted by police

According to the Associated Press, the National Football League said that Nantambu was part of a 400-member field cast and had revealed the flag after hiding it in his person. The AP said that the NO Police Department was examining which charges to level. Nantambu shared an image of himself on social media being escorted by police.

Nantambu had climbed onto a car used as a prop during the Kendrick Lamar performance but wasn't seen during the broadcast.

New Orleans for Palestine on social media praised Nantambu for a "single brave act" that "sparked the internet like no multi-million dollar Zionist propaganda ever could."