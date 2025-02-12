1939 or 2025: Video seen in Times Square showing former starved hostages during release

A video showing the three recently released hostages with the words "Hamas are savages," and "Israeli hostages starved and tortured by Hamas," was seen in Times Square in New York City.

Social media shared footage of the video showing the freed hostages, Or Levy, Ohad Ben Ami, and Eli Sharabi, on the Hamas stage right before they were handed over to the Red Cross. They were seen on the stage extremely malnourished.

Times Square, New York City:“Hamas are savages. Israeli hostages starved and tortured by Hamas.” pic.twitter.com/92R0b9Sxg4 — Vivid. (@VividProwess) February 11, 2025

"Hamas tortured, starved, and brutalized the Israeli hostages," the Instagram account wrote on their post. "Their suffering is unimaginable," while also adding to the video "1939 or 2025?"

Quoting the Consul General of Israel in New York, Ofir Akunis, the Instagramer wrote, "Hamas are the successors of the Nazis. These images are the clear and unequivocal proof of that. Our forces found Hitler's book, Mein Kampf, in Hamas headquarters. Hamas, like the Nazis, call for and act toward the destruction of the Jewish people." Israeli hostages Ohad Ben Ami, Eliyahu Sharabi and Or Levy stand on stage flanked by Hamas militants during the official handover in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 8, 2025. (credit: Youssef Alzanoun/Middle East Images via AFP via Getty Images)

"The world must know!" he wrote.

The released hostages

Sharabi, Ben Ami, and Levy crossed the border into Israeli territory on Saturday after 491 days in captivity, leaving 76 hostages, both dead and alive, remaining in the Gaza Strip.

An initial medical examination repotted to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and Sheba Medical Center revealed that the former hostages were in serious condition. They appeared starved and may have lost some 30% of their overall weight.

Appearing frail and being supported by Hamas terrorists on the Hamas stage in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, the three hostages were forced to speak onstage before being handed over to the ICRC. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In live streams from the Jordanian Alghad TV and Al Jazeera, a stage similar to the one used by Hamas during previous hostage releases was seen. Numerous armed Hamas terrorists were also at the scene.

"Two hundred Qassam members (members of Hamas's military wing) are participating in securing the handover of the Israeli detainees," a Hamas source told the Saudi news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat prior to the release of the Israeli captives.

Sam Halpern and Gadi Zaig contributed to this article.