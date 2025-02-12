Hostage families praise Trump on Capitol Hill, call to free remaining captives

Hostage families participating in a Wednesday morning roundtable with members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee underscored their appreciation for President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure the ceasefire and hostage release deal while stressing the focus needs to remain on returning the remaining hostages.

Wednesday’s roundtable comes after a series of threats from both Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that fighting in Gaza would resume if all remaining hostages are not returned by noon on Saturday.

Ronen Neutra, father of deceased American hostage Omer Neutra, credited Trump's election with the release of the hostages and said he trusts that Trump and his team will make sure the release continues.

"Among them, six Americans. Six Americans that need to come home," Neutra said. "All the hostages need to come home."

Neutra also called for the deceased hostages to be returned respectfully to their families to have an honorable final resting place. A poster with a photograph of Evyatar David, who is held hostage in Gaza, is placed on a table in front of Ilay David, his brother, during a House Foreign Affairs Committee roundtable discussion with family members of hostages held in Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, on Capitol Hill (credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

"Our son Omer chose to put his life at risk to save thousands of others," Neutra said. "We owe it to him to rescue the people he gave his life to, and bring him home so we can get our own closure."

Under the terms of the deal, the bodies of deceased hostages would be returned during the third phase.

Neutra said there are multiple areas in which Congress can help support the Trump administration in bringing their loved ones home, including economic sanctions put on Hamas.

He also called on Arab countries to take action against Hamas and condemn the holding of deceased hostages against Islamic values.

Trump's commitment

Ilay David, speaking before the Committee on behalf of his 23-year-old brother Evyatar, who was abducted from the Nova music festival, expressed "deep gratitude" for Trump's commitment to bringing their loved ones home. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

David called Trump's actions "proof" that determined action makes a difference and that lives can be saved when leaders stand firm and prioritize humanitarian crises.

"We've seen progress, and for that we are thankful, but we are not there yet," David cautioned, adding the first stage is a crucial step forward, the world cannot lose sight of those who remain.

David said the mission is not over until every hostage is home and the second stage of the deal cannot wait.

"I trust Trump can get us there, his leadership already brought hostages back," David said. "With his continued efforts, we can reach this stage of the agreement."

Moshe Lavi, speaking on behalf of his brother brother-in-law Omri Miran, said he's grateful for the world done by the US and its elected officials over the past 16 months, whether by the Biden administration or by the Trump administration.

But "our mission is not done," he said.

Miran's family received a sign of life from him through an Israeli who recently returned from captivity, Miran's brother, Nadav, told Walla today on Tuesday.

Lavi recounted how, on Tuesday, before Trump met with King Abdullah, he was asked by an elected official what he wanted to ask the the king.

"What we ask the international community is not to just say no to proposals, but say what they can o, what is their proposal on the table," Lavi said.

Lavi added that it seems like Abdullah heard Trump's message that he needs to come forth with a plan if he is not going onbaord with the US' plans.

In the past, Lavi said he felt previous administrations did not hold Arab regimes accountable or pushed to the corner in order to provide both Israeli and Palestinian victims of Hamas answers.

He concluded by urging the Committee to make sure hostages remain top of mind.

Daniel Lifshitz, whose grandfather Oded is the oldest remaining hostage and is slated to be released in the first phase, also thanked Trump and Committee Chairman Brian Mast for making the hostage crisis a humanitarian issue and not a political one.

He firmly said the way to bring the remaining hostages home is through a deal, with either all hostages coming home at once or one hostage being released day by day.

"We know pain, we want the revenge, we want Hamas to be eradicated," Lifshitz said, adding the first thing is ensuring phase one continues and will continue to phase two.

"If we can squeeze everything together to one day, let's do all the pressure we need to do to bring everyone home. After that we eradicate terror," he said. "Bring the hostages home, then fight."